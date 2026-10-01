Actor Emeka Okoye paid an emotional tribute to his late colleague Cjay, who died at the peak of his career

Okoye alleged that a shortage of oxygen at the hospital contributed to the Nollywood star's shocking death

The grieving actor opened up about Cjay's hidden philanthropic side and the personal bond they shared

Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye has broken his silence on the passing of his colleague and friend Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, popularly known as Cjay, raising serious concerns about the state of Nigeria's healthcare system in the wake of the actor's death.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram on Wednesday, 30 September, Okoye described Cjay's death as devastating and entirely too sudden. According to him, the late actor died at a point in his career when things were truly looking up, a fact that made the loss even harder to bear.

Actor Emeka Okoye shares unheard details about Cjay's demise. Credit: cjaynwoks

Source: Instagram

What made Okoye's tribute particularly striking was his pointed accusation against the country's health infrastructure. He alleged that a shortage of oxygen at the hospital played a direct role in Cjay's death, writing:

"so sorry that the our health system failed us again? How can there not be enough oxygen in hospitals in this present year 2026."

The revelation prompted Okoye to reflect on his own harrowing hospital experience, recalling a night he spent bleeding from gunshot wounds on the floor of a hospital with no available bed space. He credited prayer and divine protection for his own survival.

Cjay's life beyond acting

Beyond the grief, Okoye took time to celebrate the man behind the actor. He revealed that Cjay was also a talented baker who used his skill to give back to others without hesitation, a side of him that many of his fans never knew existed.

Okoye also expressed gratitude for the personal bond they shared, noting that Cjay showed him genuine love and loyalty even before learning they were from the same town. He singled out producers who gave Cjay a platform to shine, offering them his blessing.

In his own words, Okoye wrote:

"everyone is testifying Good of how you touch their lives, am sure a lot of people don't know you are a fantastic baker, even as a baker, you used it judiciously in philantropism, without blinking an eye."

He also fondly recalled the lighter moments between them.

Despite the pain, Okoye acknowledged the efforts of colleagues who fought to save Cjay's life, commending all those who sacrificed their time on his final day. He closed his tribute with a message of comfort to the late actor's family, friends, and fans worldwide, adding:

Cjay’s death brought back a painful hospital night for Emeka Okoye. Credit: cjaynwoks

Source: Instagram

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"Rest in the bosom of your creator. Good night Ceejay. A bright star is gone."

Actor Emeka Okoye's statement as he mourned Cjay is below:

Content creator makes claims about Okemesi's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more details emerged about the death of comic actor Okemesi as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, made fresh claims about him.

In a video that surfaced online, content creator Barrow alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation.

Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi's welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs, before the actor left his residence. He shared details of what happened.

Source: Legit.ng