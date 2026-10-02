Phyna defeated Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing in a boxing match held on October 1st at Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos

The BBN Level Up winner walked away with a brand-new car and a N50 million prize after the highly anticipated bout

Phyna marked the occasion by noting it coincides with the anniversary of her Big Brother Naija victory, calling October 2nd her date of victory

Big Brother Naija Level Up winner Phyna is in full celebration mode after defeating Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday in their much-anticipated boxing showdown.

The bout took place on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, drawing massive attention from fans of both women.

After a fierce exchange of blows, Phyna emerged victorious, walking away with a brand-new car and a N50 million cash prize.

Phyna celebrates after defeating Nkechi Blessing in boxing match, encourages women. Photo: unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page on October 2 with photos of herself clutching her champion belt, Phyna called the moment historic, describing herself as the first female boxer to step into the ring and win in this context.

What made the win even more meaningful to her is its timing. Phyna stated that October 2 is also the anniversary of her BBN triumph.

Phyna dedicates win to women everywhere

In the lengthy post, Phyna reflected on her journey from reality television to the boxing ring, saying the move was in keeping with her desire to constantly challenge herself and push past people's expectations.

She dedicated the victory to women who have been told they are incapable, writing:

"October 2nd will forever be a special date in my life. ❤️🏆 Today marks the anniversary of the day I won BBN, and now, years later, I'm celebrating another historic victory becoming the first female boxer to step into this ring and win this fight. 🥊🔥 From reality TV to the boxing ring, I've always been willing to challenge myself, break barriers and prove that there is so much more to Phyna than what people see. This one is for every woman who has ever been told she couldn't. We can. We will. And we absolutely should. 👑"

The reality TV star also thanked Balmoral Promotions and Bet9ja for making the opportunity possible, signing off with:

"BBN winner. Boxer. Champion. And this is only the beginning."

Check out Phyna's Instagram post celebrating her boxing victory below:

Fans and Nkechi Blessing react to Phyna's post

Perhaps the most surprising response came from Nkechi Blessing herself, who appeared in the comments to extend her congratulations:

@nkechiblessingsunday wrote:

"Congratulations champ🫶🏻❤️🤲🏻"

Not everyone was equally gracious. Actress Etinosa Idemudia, whom Phyna named her next boxing opponent, offered a pointed remark:

@etinosaofficial wrote:

"Enjoy it while it lasts 😒"

@acupofsamuel praised Nkechi's gesture, writing:

"@nkechiblessingsunday, you won my heart… you know I love you already… Congratulating phyna shows you are the real winner 🙌🙌🙌 Maturity"

Other fans piled on with warm messages:

@kween_glowreeyah commented:

"Hurray 🎉🎉🎉🎉 can't be prouder, congratulations champs👏👏👏👏"

@normadic_snooks wrote:

"You are a true definition of hardworking Edo Hammer 😍congratulations 🍾"

@chinelo_nwaa added:

"Congratulations 🍾 my darling"

Phyna poses with championship belt after defeating Nkechi Blessing, speaks to women. Photo: unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Etinosa Idemudia fires back at Phyna over boxing challenge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia responded after BBNaija star Phyna named her as her next celebrity boxing opponent following her victory over Nkechi Blessing.

Phyna had called out Etinosa at the October 1 event in Lagos, claiming the actress had been “messing around” in her DMs, while Etinosa initially accepted the challenge.

The actress later said her messages to Phyna were only words of love and advice dating back to when the reality star was an actor on her set.

Source: Legit.ng