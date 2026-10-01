Nigerian TikToker Audrey Cyril removed her engagement video and related posts from TikTok as scrutiny over her fiancé, Mr Presh, intensified

Multiple women had publicly alleged romantic involvement with Mr Presh during his engagement to Cyril, sharing photos and accounts of dates and staycations

Cyril has not issued any public statement explaining the deletions, leaving followers divided over what the move signals

Nigerian Christian TikToker Audrey Cyril has quietly scrubbed her engagement video and several related posts from her TikTok page, fuelling fresh speculation about where things stand between her and her fiancé, Mr Presh.

The proposal video, originally posted in July 2026, captured Mr Presh popping the question to Cyril.

Audrey Cyril removes engagement content as controversy involving fiancé Mr Presh continues. Photo: audreycyril

Source: Instagram

In the clip, he described how the two had lost touch for roughly a decade before he reached back out and she responded almost immediately.

The couple subsequently began sharing wedding-related content, with Cyril giving her audience a glimpse into their preparations.

Audrey Cyril built her following on faith-based content centred on relationships and abstinence before marriage, and she had kept Mr Presh's identity largely out of the public eye before the proposal went live.

Allegations shake Audrey Cyril and Mr Presh's engagement

The relationship drew significant online attention in September 2026 when a number of women stepped forward with claims of romantic involvement with Mr Presh during his engagement to Cyril.

One of the women, identified as Oma, alleged that the two communicated regularly, went on staycations together, and remained in contact as recently as January, with no knowledge of the engagement until later.

Other women shared similar accounts, including dates, movie nights, and personal interactions, some accompanied by photos and videos they said were taken with him.

In the weeks that followed the allegations, Cyril chose not to address them directly. She continued posting content on her platforms, including a lighthearted dance video.

Reactions from her followers were split, with some commending her composure and others urging her to take a harder look at the situation.

The recent removal of the engagement video and related posts has prompted fresh speculation online about the status of the relationship, though Cyril has not issued a public statement explaining the deletions.

The allegations against Mr Presh remain unverified.

Check out the screenshot showing that Audrey Cyril has deleted engagement-related posts from her TikTok account in the Instagram post below:

Followers react to Audrey Cyril's post deletions

The removal of the posts has now prompted a fresh wave of commentary online.

Here is what some of them had to say:

@browney_offical_ wrote:

"As it should so proud of her 🙌👏👏"

@official_nicky_candy commented:

"I hope is not bcus (remove your marriage online to make it last mentality that makes her remove it) bcus that girl!!!she's madly in love"

@princessperpe_luxe shared:

"Go girl that's the best decision ever 👏😍"

@ble_ssing_sunday said:

"If tables were switched, that man would have called off the marriage ASAP."

@_callme_abbyy wrote:

"She made the best decision 👏"

@ifec_emma stated:

"If she succumbs to the online pressure it means she's not ready to be married. When single men are chopping women, they are actually testing them and once they test the one that gives wife material, they would settle with her."

Audrey Cyril removes engagement-related posts amid allegations surrounding fiancé Mr Presh. Photo: audreycyril

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins advises Audrey Cyril amid relationship drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins weighed in on TikToker Audrey Cyril’s relationship with her embattled fiancé, Mr Presh.

Sarah urged Audrey to proceed with the wedding despite infidelity allegations against Mr Presh, noting that none of the women accusing him claimed he was involved with other men.

The actress also cited a friend’s experience to support her view that Audrey should consider marriage despite the controversy.

Source: Legit.ng