OYRLEA Impounds 20 Cows in 2 Ibadan Operations Over Illegal Open Grazing
- The Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority carried out two dawn operations in Ibadan targeting cattle herders violating grazing laws
- The first operation followed a petition by Adewolu Farms over repeated cattle invasions that damaged cassava, maize, yam and cashew crops
- A second operation at Idi-Iroko, Moniya, targeted residential rearing and open grazing, bringing total impounded cattle to 20
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The Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA) has impounded 20 cows across two early morning operations in Ibadan, citing violations of the state's open grazing law.
The authority carried out the first operation at Batake Village along the Ibadan-Eruwa Road at dawn on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The action came after Adewolu Farms filed a petition over repeated cattle incursions that had damaged its farmland, which grows cassava, maize, yam and cashew.
OYRLEA officials, working alongside security operatives, moved into the area where the cattle were being held. When the team arrived, the herders tried to drive the herd away, but nine cows were seized before they could escape.
Second operation at Moniya
Less than 24 hours later, on Thursday, October 1, 2026, OYRLEA conducted a follow-up operation at Idi-Iroko in the Moniya area of Ibadan. Officials impounded 11 more cows over alleged residential rearing and open grazing in that community.
The two operations brought the total number of cattle seized to 20.
OYRLEA Chairperson, Honourable Justice Aderonke Adekemi Aderemi (Rtd.), signed a statement on October 1, 2026, reaffirming the authority's commitment to enforcing the Oyo State Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law, 2019. The law is designed to protect residents, farmers and lawful economic activities across the state.
The authority called on residents and farmers to report any violations through the proper channels, assuring the public that all genuine complaints would be handled in line with the law.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944