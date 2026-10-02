OYRLEA Impounds 20 Cows in 2 Ibadan Operations Over Illegal Open Grazing

The Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority carried out two dawn operations in Ibadan targeting cattle herders violating grazing laws

The first operation followed a petition by Adewolu Farms over repeated cattle invasions that damaged cassava, maize, yam and cashew crops

A second operation at Idi-Iroko, Moniya, targeted residential rearing and open grazing, bringing total impounded cattle to 20

The Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA) has impounded 20 cows across two early morning operations in Ibadan, citing violations of the state's open grazing law.

The authority carried out the first operation at Batake Village along the Ibadan-Eruwa Road at dawn on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The action came after Adewolu Farms filed a petition over repeated cattle incursions that had damaged its farmland, which grows cassava, maize, yam and cashew.

A second dawn operation brings Oyo’s cattle seizures to 20 as officials enforce grazing laws. Photo credit: @oyostategovt

Source: Twitter

OYRLEA officials, working alongside security operatives, moved into the area where the cattle were being held. When the team arrived, the herders tried to drive the herd away, but nine cows were seized before they could escape.

Second operation at Moniya

Less than 24 hours later, on Thursday, October 1, 2026, OYRLEA conducted a follow-up operation at Idi-Iroko in the Moniya area of Ibadan. Officials impounded 11 more cows over alleged residential rearing and open grazing in that community.

The two operations brought the total number of cattle seized to 20.

OYRLEA Chairperson, Honourable Justice Aderonke Adekemi Aderemi (Rtd.), signed a statement on October 1, 2026, reaffirming the authority's commitment to enforcing the Oyo State Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law, 2019. The law is designed to protect residents, farmers and lawful economic activities across the state.

The authority called on residents and farmers to report any violations through the proper channels, assuring the public that all genuine complaints would be handled in line with the law.

Source: Legit.ng