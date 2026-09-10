Hafsat Abubakar was arrested by the Nigeria Police on September 4, 2026, over a fake OPay shutdown notice she shared on X

She said she deleted the post and publicly apologised on the same day OPay flagged her account, well before police came knocking

Abubakar explained that she was brought from Zaria, Kaduna State, to Abuja after OPay filed a petition against her

Hafsat Abubakar, the social media user arrested for circulating a forged notice claiming that fintech company OPay had shut down its operations, has spoken during her parade at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, September 10, 2026, Hafsat Abubakar maintained that she acted in good faith, insisting she had no idea the information she shared was fabricated.

Hafsat Abubakar addresses arrest after sharing fake OPay shutdown notice online. Photo: hafsat/opay

Source: Instagram

She said the moment OPay flagged her account publicly, she acted immediately.

"When I saw the notice immediately after they made it, I deleted the post immediately and rendered an apology on the same day. They gave me an hour to take it down and apologise before 11:59pm on August 31, and I did. I took the post down around 8pm and made an apology before 11pm," she said.

Despite complying with OPay's demands, Hafsat Abubakar said she was arrested five days after her public apology. She recalled being picked up at her home in Zaria, Kaduna State, on September 4, 2026, and taken to Abuja by Nigeria Police operatives.

"When I asked what my offence was, they said OPay had filed a petition against me and that they were also investigating the case," she explained.

Hafsat Abubakar advises Nigerians to verify information after OPay-related arrest. Photo: hafsat

Source: Instagram

How OPay traced the fake post

According to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, operatives launched a digital forensic investigation after the false shutdown notice began circulating online.

The probe eventually traced the publication to the X handle @HAIFAH_ER_ABBA, which was linked to Hafsat Abubakar.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, confirmed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, September 9.

He said the NPF-NCCC moved to identify and track everyone responsible for spreading the notice before making the arrest.

Abubakar acknowledged that she became aware of the post's falsity only after OPay called out her handle on their official pages, including Twitter.

"I told them that I never knew the information was false. That was why I posted it on my page, and I regretted any inconvenience caused by spreading the false information," she said.

Her advice to Nigerians on social media

Reflecting on her ordeal, Abubakar urged Nigerians to be more careful about the content they engage with and share on social media platforms.

"My advice to the whole of Nigeria is to first verify before posting anything, either posting or resharing. We have to verify it and stop posting," she stated.

Watch Hafsat Abubakar speak in the video below:

Lagos fake lawyer arrested

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a suspected fake lawyer, identified as Godwin Eguabor, was arrested while representing a client in a magistrate court in the Badagry area of Lagos state.

Eguabor’s arrest unfolded during a court session on Wednesday after Atule Elchors, vice-chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Badagry branch, raised concerns about his legitimacy.

Source: Legit.ng