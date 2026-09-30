Music executive Don Jazzy has responded after an X user claimed he was expecting a baby with Ayra Starr’s mother

The social media user shared videos of Don Jazzy and the singer’s mother while making the claim about an alleged unborn child

Don Jazzy appeared unimpressed by the allegation, directing the X user to his family in a brief but pointed response

Music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has reacted to an unusual claim circulating on social media about his relationship with the mother of his signee, Ayra Starr.

The allegation surfaced on X on Tuesday, September 29, after a user identified as @AJSMILE911 shared videos featuring Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr’s mother.

Don Jazzy responds after an X user claimed he was expecting a baby with Ayra Starr’s mother. Photos: @genzmummy/@donjazzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Alongside the videos, the user made a striking claim about the music executive and the singer’s mother.

“Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr’s mom happily celebrate as they prepare to welcome their unborn baby,” the post read.

The claim quickly put the spotlight on the music boss, leaving social media users to speculate about the nature of his relationship with Ayra Starr’s mother.

But Don Jazzy did not ignore the post.

Reacting directly to the X user, the music executive appeared to dismiss the allegation while also expressing frustration over the claim.

“Let me first tag and beg your family members to talk sense to you now o,” he wrote.

Read Don Jazzy's reaction to the X user's claim here:

Reactions trail Don Jazzy's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@sammymurphy18 stated:

"Forgiveness is of the lord we are all humans and we are not suppose to forgive our fellow humans don baba J"

@iSlimfit shared:

"Don Jazzy, if you pity him, I will have to delete all your songs and your artists’ own from my playlist forever."

@Seankleann noted:

"Please arrest him, charge him go court and make sure he is there till next year. Let him celebrate Xmas and New year in Prison and make sure you don’t listen to his parents that refused to train him properly cos pikin wey dey no train for house, go receive am outside. Bunkum!"

Don Jazzy appears unimpressed by the allegation, directing the X user to his family in a brief but pointed response. Photo: @donjazzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy speaks on Davido's future in music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy disclosed that he foresaw Davido's immense success from their first meeting.

During a conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the Mavin boss recalled a SoundCity broadcast from years ago, where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track, noting his dual abilities in production and singing, while predicting that he would become the next Don Jazzy.

Source: Legit.ng