Natasha Osawaru, 2Baba's wife and Edo lawmaker, recently commissioned an ultra-modern town hall at Uwelu Market

A campaign song featuring what fans believe is 2Baba's voice played in the video she shared on Instagram

The clip has stirred reactions online, with many netizens speculating about when and why the singer may have recorded the track

Singer 2Baba's wife and Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru turned heads online after she shared a video of herself commissioning an ultra-modern town hall at Uwelu Market, and it wasn't just the project that got people talking.

The Instagram clip, posted on Sunday, September 27, 2026, featured a campaign song that many fans quickly identified as 2Baba's voice in the background audio. The recognition set off a wave of commentary in the comments section, with netizens speculating about when the music star could have recorded the track and under what circumstances.

2Baba's wife and Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru prepares for 2027 elections. Credit: honnatashaosawaru/official2baba

Source: Instagram

Osawaru serves as a member of the Edo State House of Assembly and was recently named Minority Leader. In May 2026, she defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Nigerian Democratic Congress, and the hashtags on her post, including #NDC and #EGOR, signalled a political tone to the commission ahead of the 2027 elections.

The real buzz, however, centred on the music. Several commenters raised eyebrows at what they described as the unmistakable sound of the Afrobeats veteran in the campaign audio, prompting jokes and emotional reactions in equal measure.

Some netizens suggested the song may have been recorded while the couple was still on good terms, a loaded observation given recent reports about the state of their marriage. Natasha made headlines earlier in 2026 when she unfollowed 2Baba on Instagram, weeks after he had done the same to her, fuelling widespread speculation about a rift between them.

Natasha Osawaru commissions Uwelu market town hall ahead of 2027 elections. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The video Natasha Osawaru shared, which included a campaign song, is below:

Reactions to Natasha Osawaru's post

Here are some of the reactions from netizens on Instagram below:

@kinsz_fashion_empire commented:

"That voice sounds like my brother 2Baba 😍"

@gentle_soul089 wrote:

"E sure me say na fear make 2baba construct this song"

@falz_anthony reacted:

"chai 2baba has been used as a political tool"

@dara_molaolabisi said:

"Imagination wan wound you 😂 Tuface don run for him life, rest my sister "

@trinityok04 shared:

"Good job Mrs Idibia. God bless you"

Natasha Osawaru shares video with son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Natasha Osawaru was clearly besotted with her baby boy, and she's not keeping it to herself.

The Edo lawmaker took to her social media page on Saturday, September 26, 2026, to share two heartwarming clips of her young son.

In one, she gently holds his hands as he wobbles through what appear to be his first steps. The second shows the mother and child locked in a cosy embrace.

Source: Legit.ng