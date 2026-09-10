The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre arrested 27-year-old X influencer Hafsat Abubakar in connection with a forged OPay document

OPay filed a formal petition on August 31, 2026, after a fabricated notice claiming the fintech would halt all operations went viral on social media

Police deployed digital forensic tools to trace the document's origin to Abubakar's X handle before arresting her on September 4, 2026

A 27-year-old social media influencer is now in police custody after fabricating and spreading a document that falsely claimed Nigerian fintech giant OPay was shutting down its operations.

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) confirmed the arrest of Hafsat Abubakar, who operates the X handle @haifah_er_abba, at a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Police arrest X influencer over fake OPay shutdown notice circulating online. Photo: npf/haifah/opay

Source: Twitter

Force Public Relations Officer Anietie Iniedu addressed journalists at the event.

According to Iniedu, the NCCC received a formal petition from OPay Digital Services Limited on August 31, 2026, submitted through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

The petition called for an urgent investigation into the source of a fraudulent document circulating online.

"Upon receipt of the approved petition, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre deployed digital forensic tools to analyse the content, which was traced to a post on the X handle, @haifah_er_abba, registered and operated by one Hafsat Abubakar," Iniedu said.

Police operatives moved swiftly, arresting Hafsat Abubakar on September 4, 2026.

She is a graduate of Library and Information Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The fake OPay notice that sparked panic

The document in question, titled "Official Note," had spread rapidly across social media platforms, claiming that OPay would cease processing transactions and account services indefinitely from September 1, 2026.

The company moved quickly to debunk the claims.

OPay's Head of Corporate Communications, Folayemi Joshua, described the notice as "completely false," stressing that the company remained fully operational.

The company also flagged several inconsistencies within the document itself, pointing to an outdated logo, a misspelt brand name and a layout that bore no resemblance to its official communications.

OPay's Chief Legal Counsel, Akinfolabi Rokosu, confirmed that the firm was cooperating with both the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force to identify those behind the fabrication.

The company also put the public on notice that anyone deliberately circulating false information about its operations could face legal consequences.

Police warn against spreading unverified information

Iniedu used the occasion to caution Nigerians about the real-world consequences of sharing unverified content online, noting that digitally fabricated material of this nature could trigger public panic, financial disruption and serious reputational harm to businesses.

He confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing and that any suspects found culpable will be prosecuted once the process is complete.

Watch Force Public Relations Officer Anietie Iniedu speak about the arrest below:

Police investigate X influencer over fabricated OPay shutdown claim shared online. Photo: haifah

Source: Twitter

Lagos fake lawyer arrested

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a suspected fake lawyer, identified as Godwin Eguabor, has been arrested while representing a client in a magistrate court in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

Eguabor’s arrest unfolded during a court session on Wednesday after Atule Elchors, vice-chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Badagry branch, raised concerns about his legitimacy.

Source: Legit.ng