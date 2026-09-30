Nollywood's biggest names gathered at Glover Memorial Hall on Lagos Island for Olu Jacobs' Night of Tributes on Wednesday, September 30

The Service of Songs marked the first public ceremony to honour Jacobs, who died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84

Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Jide Kosoko were among the stars who paid tribute to the Lion of Lufodo

Some of Nollywood's most celebrated names came together on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, to pay their respects to Olu Jacobs at his Night of Tributes, held at Glover Memorial Hall on Lagos Island.

The ceremony served as the first public gathering since the passing of the screen legend, drawing industry figures across generations for what became an emotional evening of remembrance.

Nollywood stars including Funke Akindele, Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami and RMD honour Olu Jacobs at Service of Songs. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/olujacobs/jidekosoko

Source: Instagram

His funeral service is scheduled for 2 October 2026.

Jacobs, affectionately known as the Lion of Lufodo, passed away on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84.

Over a career stretching more than five decades, he trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, built his craft in British theatre and television, and returned to Nigeria to become one of the most foundational figures in the country's film and stage history.

Nollywood pays its respects to Olu Jacobs

Among those who attended the Night of Tributes were Funke Akindele, Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Saka, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Sola Sobowale, all arriving at the Lagos venue ahead of the 4 p.m. ceremony.

Earlier tributes highlighted his influence.

Funke Akindele described him as "a true legend and a kind, gracious man who was always willing to support, encourage, and uplift young talents."

Richard Mofe-Damijo credited Jacobs' decision to return to Nigeria with creating pathways for later generations of Nigerian actors.

Jide Kosoko remembered him as an institution and a patriot, citing the commanding presence and unwavering dedication that left enduring standards for those who came after him.

Olu Jacobs’ Service of Songs brings Funke Akindele, Jide Kosoko, RMD and other Nollywood stars together in Lagos. Photo: olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Olu Jacobs: A Legacy that spanned generations

The collective presence of these established figures at the Service of Songs spoke volumes about the respect Olu Jacobs commanded throughout his career.

From peers who worked alongside him to younger stars he helped mentor and inspire, the hall brought together a cross-section of a Nollywood that he helped shape.

His contributions extended well beyond any single role or production.

By choosing to plant himself firmly in Nigerian storytelling after training abroad, Olu Jacobs helped legitimise the industry at a time when it was still finding its footing, and his influence continued to be felt long after that decision was made.

Watch the moment Nollywood stars arrived at Olu Jacobs' Service of Songs in the X video below:

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs.

He spoke on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Source: Legit.ng