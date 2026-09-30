May Edochie shared a celebratory dance video on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

The post came shortly after a court case involving Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, and actress Rita Edochie

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, comparing May's moment to Judy Austin's own viral dance videos

May Edochie had fans talking on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, after she posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram, accompanied by a message of gratitude to God.

The influencer and estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie captioned the post with a candid admission:

May Edochie shows her dance moves in a celebratory video online. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

"I really don't know why but I just feel like dancing tonight. Gratitude to you oh Lord...."

The timing of the video drew significant attention online. May shared the clip shortly after a court case involving Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, and veteran actress Rita Edochie. Though May made no direct reference to the legal proceedings in her caption, fans were quick to connect the dots.

May Edochie leaves many talking over fun video after Rita and Judy Austin's court case. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The celebratory video May Edochie shared is below:

Fans react to May Edochie's dance video

The post attracted a wave of reactions on Instagram, with many followers celebrating May's apparent high spirits and drawing comparisons to Judy Austin, who had previously gone viral for her own dance videos.

@afriyie_patatufa wrote:

"This table na turn by turn Judy think say na only she fit dance dance jorrrrr my Queen"

@ifransy commented:

"Ever heard of 'someone so quiet, but the loudest.! your silence is so humbling"

@gracious_matchmakingfoundation shared:

"Na your turn to do them waiting dem do you. Who first start no Dey win. Enjoy yourself my dear"

@bensonokonkwo_official_ wrote:

"🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼God is fighting your battles daughter of grace Keep the fire burning"

@freshestada added:

"😂😂😂 @nneomaogbonna is her turn to dance 😂😂 he who laughs last laugh the best"

May Edochie has been at the centre of public discussion since Yul Edochie took Judy Austin as a second wife in 2022. Her decision to simply dance and express gratitude, without a single word about the ongoing family drama, appears to have resonated deeply with her supporters.

Ebonyi First Lady dances with May Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ebonyi State First Lady Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru and May Edochie sparked reactions after a video of them dancing together surfaced online

In the clip, the first lady led a trending TikTok challenge before actress Destiny Etiko, another woman, and May joined in, as the five women danced energetically to an Igbo song at an upscale indoor venue.

While the group brought excitement to the challenge, May Edochie drew particular attention from fans, who flooded the comments to praise her carefree appearance.

Source: Legit.ng