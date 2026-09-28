Apostle Arome Osayi revealed in a resurfaced video that a doctor diagnosed him with facial palsy 7

The founder of Remnant Christian Network said God told him the condition would remain with him for life

The video resurfaced amid online attacks from VeryDarkMan, who had mocked the preacher

A video of Apostle Arome Osayi opening up about his facial condition has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention to the preacher and reigniting conversations about his ongoing feud with online critic Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

The clip, which surfaced on September 28, 2026, showed the founder of Remnant Christian Network (RCN) speaking candidly from a church stage as an attentive congregation listened on.

Old video of Apostle Arome opening up about his face resurfaces online amid criticism from VeryDarkMan. Credit: apostlearomeosayi/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Apostle Arome Osayi on his facial palsy diagnosis

In the footage, Osayi recounted visiting a doctor during a mission trip to London, where he received the diagnosis for the first time.

"The moment I saw the doctor, he said, 'This is palsy 7, facial palsy.' I didn't know he had a name," he said.

He disclosed that he had prayed and fasted for healing but received what he described as a divine response telling him the condition would remain permanently.

"God said he will not heal it. I will leave it like that. This is how he wants me to be," he shared.

Rather than expressing bitterness, Osayi framed the condition as a spiritual anchor. He described what he called "the lamp of the spirit of adoption," a concept he said provides an inner sense of identity that makes external physical realities feel secondary. According to him, this inner light protects against depression and feelings of inadequacy.

Mixed reactions trail Apostle Arome Osayi's revelation about his face. Credit: apostlearomeosayi

Source: Instagram

"I don't even remember how my face looks, really. Because there is a lamp I have inside that gives me insight into who I am beyond my face," he explained.

The video's renewed circulation comes after VeryDarkMan repeatedly targeted Osayi following the cleric's comment about Nigeria and China's calling.

Watch the resurfaced video of Apostle Arome Osayi speaking about his facial palsy:

Reactions to Arome's video

Reactions from social media users were mixed on Twitter. Read them below:

@tonis_toughts wrote:

"But why did God all the face paralysis happen in the first place"

@GreaterNoah1 said:

"The things of the spirit belongs to spiritual people..."

@carterleeii commented:

"'God said, he will not heal you' I can't wrap it around my head. I know someone will say 'Things of the spirit can not be understood' but think about it."

@tprince101 wrote:

"God forgive you wey post also. You guys should be easy with us shaaa"

@morenikejidave reacted:

"Omo .. make I no talk wetin dey my mind"

Apostle Arome Osayi's member apologises for cheating

Legit.ng previously reported that a church member identified as Zamo Abraham mounted the pulpit to publicly confess to being unfaithful to his wife, Mbameng Christiana, in front of the congregation.

During his testimony, Zamo revealed that his wife had discovered his affairs on multiple occasions, including once finding a woman identified as Gladys Pintus in his hotel room.

Despite his infidelity, he said his wife remained with him and continued to pray for him. The couple later renewed their vows, while Apostle Arome’s response to the testimony sparked widespread reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng