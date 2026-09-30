For years, countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia have been among the most attractive destinations for Nigerians looking to study, work, build businesses or provide better opportunities for their families. But the immigration picture is changing.

Rules that once made it relatively straightforward for international students, skilled workers and their dependants to enter and remain in these countries are being tightened, with governments increasingly focused on reducing migration, controlling temporary residence and making sure immigration serves specific economic needs.

The UK, Canada, and Australia have tightened their immigration rules. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Lior2, Jacoblund

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerians who have built plans around moving abroad, the changes are more than policy announcements on government websites.

They can mean higher financial requirements, fewer visa options, restrictions on bringing family members and greater competition for limited places.

The bigger question, however, is what Nigeria can learn from countries that are now trying to manage migration more deliberately.

What does ‘first-world country’ really mean?

The expression “first-world countries” is commonly used to describe wealthy, highly developed nations with strong economies and public institutions.

However, it is not an official classification used by major international organisations. The World Bank, for example, classifies economies as low, lower-middle, upper-middle and high income, while the International Monetary Fund uses categories including “advanced economies”.

In this article, the term refers broadly to advanced, high-income countries such as the UK, Canada and Australia. These countries have historically attracted large numbers of migrants because of their labour markets, universities and perceived quality of life.

But being attractive to migrants does not mean governments will keep immigration rules open indefinitely.

The UK has sharply reduced some migration routes

The UK provides one of the clearest examples of how quickly immigration policy can change.

In March 2026, the British government introduced a “visa brake” affecting certain nationals applying from outside the UK. Under the measure, student visa applications from nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan are refused, while Afghan nationals applying for Skilled Worker visas from outside the UK are also affected.

The government says the restriction is linked to high numbers and proportions of visa holders from the affected countries subsequently claiming asylum.

The wider tightening has already produced measurable changes.

UK Home Office statistics show that 252,775 work-related visas, including dependants, were issued in the year ending March 2026.

That was 17% lower than the previous year and 59% below the peak recorded in December 2023. Health and Care Worker visas fell by 38% over the same period.

Nigeria is particularly exposed to these changes because Nigerians have been significant users of UK work and study routes.

In the year ending June 2026, Nigeria was the third-largest nationality for sponsored study visas, with 26,060 visas granted to main applicants. Nigerian nationals also received 20,604 Graduate route extension grants during the period.

So, when Britain changes its immigration system, the consequences are not abstract for Nigerians. They can affect the nurse seeking a job, the graduate hoping to remain after school, and the family planning to reunite in Britain.

Canada also putting the brakes on temporary migration

Canada has taken a similarly restrictive direction, particularly around international students and temporary residents.

Under its 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan, Canada reduced its targets for new temporary residents to 673,650 in 2025, 516,600 in 2026 and 543,600 in 2027.

Its permanent resident targets were also reduced to 395,000 in 2025, 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.

The impact can be seen in the study permit numbers. Canadian government data show that applications for new study permits fell from 792,200 in 2023 to 363,007 in 2024 and 134,195 as of September 2025.

Approved applications fell from 456,690 in 2023 to 149,559 in 2024 and 50,370 as of September 2025.

Nigeria has also felt the pressure. Canada reported that Nigerian nationals accounted for 2,630 asylum claims made by people with a study permit or study permit extension in 2024, making Nigeria the second-largest nationality in that category. By 2025, the number had fallen to 1,059.

Australia making student and graduate routes more selective

Australia has also been reviewing the size and structure of migration, particularly the pathways connected to international education.

From July 2024, Australia reduced the maximum eligible age for most applicants for its Temporary Graduate visa to 35. It also changed the graduate visa streams, shortened some stay periods and ended the “select degree” two-year extension.

The message from these changes is important: graduating from an Australian institution does not automatically translate into a long-term migration pathway.

Applicants increasingly have to consider whether their age, qualification, occupation and plans fit the country's immigration priorities.

That is a significant shift from the perception that studying abroad is, by itself, a straightforward route to permanent settlement.

The UK, Canada, and Australia have tightened their immigration rules. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Jacoblund StockPlanets

Source: Getty Images

UK, Canada, Australia immigration changes: What Nigeria can learn

There is a lesson here for Nigeria, but it is not simply that the country should copy restrictive immigration policies.

The first lesson is that immigration needs a clear national strategy. Countries that attract millions of migrants eventually have to decide how many people they can accommodate, which skills they need and which migration routes should receive priority. Nigeria can similarly develop clearer policies for attracting the skills, investment and expertise it needs.

The second is the importance of reliable data. The UK and Canada are able to track visa applications, approvals, migration patterns and changes in specific groups. Such information helps governments identify pressure points and adjust policies. Nigeria needs stronger, more regularly published migration data so that decisions about Nigerians leaving, returning and settling abroad are based on evidence.

The third lesson is that a country cannot rely indefinitely on exporting its brightest and most employable citizens, often referred to as brain drain.

If thousands of young Nigerians see migration as their clearest path to a better life, the long-term response cannot be simply to persuade them to stay. Nigeria has to make staying, returning and investing at home more attractive.

As richer countries tighten their doors, Nigeria has an opportunity to look inward and ask a difficult but necessary question: what would it take to make more Nigerians see opportunity at home as a choice, rather than migration as the only way forward?

Source: Legit.ng