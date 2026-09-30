Chineye Okoli, a first-class engineering graduate, secured an Erasmus Mundus scholarship to study Groundwater Management at Instituto Superior Técnico

Okoli revealed that her first scholarship application failed because she relied on her academic reputation rather than putting in the required effort

On her second attempt, she actively sought out resources, created opportunities for herself, and leaned on mentors who provided guidance and recommendation letters

Chineye Okoli, a first-class engineering graduate, has announced her acceptance into a prestigious master's programme in Groundwater Management and Global Change (GroundwatCH) at Instituto Superior Técnico, funded through the Erasmus Mundus scholarship.

Writing on LinkedIn in September 2026, Okoli shared more than just good news. She opened up about the personal reckoning that preceded this milestone, tracing it back to a pattern many high-achieving students will recognise: coasting through school on natural ability, then meeting the real world unprepared.

A first-class engineering graduate wins Erasmus Mundus scholarship, shares story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Chineye Okoli

Source: Getty Images

First-class graduate failed first scholarship attempt

Okoli described how years of excelling in school with minimal effort had quietly shaped her expectations. By the time she graduated and began applying for postgraduate opportunities, she found herself assuming that talent alone would be enough to open doors. It was not.

Her first attempt at securing a scholarship fell short, and she was candid about why. While she knew what she wanted and believed in her own capabilities, she admitted she was putting in only the bare minimum. She noted that others, who may not have had the same academic advantages, were outworking her for the same opportunities.

"I somehow convinced myself that doing the bare minimum would be enough," she wrote.

That failure became the turning point.

First-class graduate gets Erasmus Mundus scholarship

Going into her second application, Okoli completely changed her strategy. She studied every resource she could find on making a competitive application. When she realised she lacked certain experiences that would strengthen her profile, she took deliberate steps to create them rather than wait for them to appear. She also leaned heavily on prayer and fasting, and credited a network of mentors and referees who believed in her enough to support her application.

"To every person who guided me, believed in me, offered advice, or took the time to support my application, thank you," she wrote. "Your contributions mattered, and I do not take them for granted."

Her message to others wrestling with similar ambitions was grounded and direct: wanting something is not the same as preparing for it. She encouraged people to demand the best from themselves, but warned that desire without preparation rarely delivers results.

Congratulations poured in from her network following the LinkedIn post.

Dr Lokiat Ullah said:

"Best wishes for all the way long."

Oluebubechukwu Eze said:

"Congratulations Chineye Okoli. Cheers to more wins. I wish you an exciting time at Instituto Superior Técnico."

Dr. Ademola Ajibade said:

"Congratulations for this achievement. God will also grant your desires maritally in Jesus name."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng