The UK's S2 Healthcare Visitor route allows eligible nationals to enter without a visa if they meet specific medical treatment conditions

EEA and Swiss citizens, along with nationals from other listed countries qualify for visa-free entry under this route

Those who do need a visa can apply free of charge up to 3 months before travelling, with most decisions issued within a week

The UK government's S2 Healthcare Visitor route, published by UK Visas and Immigration, sets out which nationals can enter the country without a visa for the purpose of receiving planned medical treatment.

A clear divide between those who qualify automatically and those who must apply in advance was established.

UK Home Office releases list of countries that can enter without visa. Photo credit: The Independent.

Source: UGC

Under the arrangement, EEA and Swiss citizens do not need to apply for a visa at all.

They are granted permission to enter the UK on arrival for up to six months each time, provided they can show they meet the eligibility conditions if asked at the border.

Irish citizens fall under a separate provision entirely, holding the right to enter the UK through the Common Travel Area without any visa requirement.

Which Countries Qualify for Visa-Free S2 Entry

Beyond EEA and Swiss nationals, the guidance names seven additional countries whose citizens may enter the UK without a visa under this route: Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the United States. Nationals from these countries also retain the ability to use eGates at UK ports of entry.

Everyone else who requires a visa to travel to the UK must submit a formal S2 Healthcare Visitor visa application before departure.

The application is free, carries no immigration healthcare surcharge, and can be submitted as early as three months before the intended travel date. Most applicants receive a decision within a week.

The process requires an in-person appointment at a visa application centre, where biometric information including fingerprints and a photograph are collected.

Who Qualifies as an S2 Healthcare Visitor

The S2 arrangement is a specific scheme that allows people living in an EEA country or Switzerland to receive planned medical treatment in another participating country, with the cost covered by their home state.

To qualify as a patient under this route, an individual must hold a Portable Document S2, which is an official certificate confirming that the treatment has been authorised and agreed with the treating facility in the UK.

Family members or carers accompanying a patient to the UK can also apply for the same visa category, provided they are resident in the EEA or Switzerland and can show evidence that the person they are supporting holds valid S2 authorisation.

Visitors on this route cannot work, study, access public funds, or receive NHS-funded treatment that was not arranged in advance. Emergency medical treatment remains the only exception to that last restriction.

For those whose treatment runs longer than expected, an extension of up to a further six months can be requested free of charge by contacting the UK Home Office's dedicated S2 Healthcare Visitor Extensions inbox by email.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng