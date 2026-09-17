Veteran actor Jide Kosoko took to Instagram to honour Olu Jacobs, who died on September 16 at the age of 84

Kosoko praised the late star's rare commitment to Nigeria, noting how Jacobs returned home after training at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

The actor described Jacobs as the embodiment of Stanislavsky, highlighting qualities that made the legend truly irreplaceable

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has paid a moving tribute to the late Olu Jacobs following his passing on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84.

On the same day news of the actor's death broke, Jide Kosoko took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the legendary star, pouring his heart out in a tribute that celebrated both the man and his extraordinary legacy.

Jide Kosoko honours Olu Jacobs as tributes pour in for the late Nollywood legend. Photo: princejidekosoko/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Jide Kosoko addressed Olu Jacobs as his "dear Egbon" and "The Lion of Lufodo," noting that the industry had lost far more than an actor.

He described the late actor as a patriot in the truest sense, pointing to the late star's defining decision to abandon a thriving career in the West and return home to Nigeria to contribute to its creative landscape.

Jide Kosoko honours Olu Jacobs' artistic legacy and impact

Central to Jide Kosoko's tribute was his admiration for the craft Olu Jacobs brought to every role.

He compared the late actor to the principles of the iconic theatre theorist Stanislavsky, suggesting that Olu Jacobs did not merely perform characters but fully inhabited them.

"You were not just an actor, but an institution and a patriot in the purest form," Kosoko wrote. "You did not just act a role, you became the role. That commanding presence, that unmistakable voice, and that dignity you brought to every character will never be found again."

He also acknowledged that the late veteran actor had trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and had already made his mark on the British stage before choosing to return to Nigeria.

Jide Kosoko closed his message with the Latin phrase "Veni, Vidi, Vici", meaning he came, he saw, he conquered, before urging his late colleague to rest in peace.

Check out Jide Kosoko's tribute to Olu Jacobs in the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Jide Kosoko's tribute to late Olu Jacobs

The tribute drew an outpouring of emotion from fans and followers online. Here are some of the reactions:

@abodrealstar commented:

"That's an eloquent tribute sir, you literally summarized his life in four paragraphs… may his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏"

@becksnonya wrote:

"The legend of nollywood. He has run his race may his soul rest in peace."

@meciboque1 reacted:

"Go well sir Olu Jacobs 😥💔🕊️💐🌹"

@mosun_yemi said:

"Rest in peace Legend Amen."

@eze_emeka_555555 shared:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Jide Kosoko mourns Olu Jacobs as Nollywood celebrates the late actor’s legacy. Photo: princejidekosoko/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Emeka Ike breaks down in tears over Olu Jacobs’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Emeka Ike broke down in tears after learning about Olu Jacobs' death.

Footage filmed on the morning of September 16, 2026, showed Emeka Ike standing at a residential gate and appearing overwhelmed with grief.

The actor expressed regret over not seeing Olu Jacobs before his death, saying, “I did not see him till he died.”

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng