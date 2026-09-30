The US government has outlined two conditions that green card holders must satisfy before they can petition for relatives to move to the United States

Green card holders looking to bring family members abroad must first file a petition and then demonstrate they have sufficient income or assets

The requirements are part of a broader sponsorship process overseen by US Citizenship and Immigration Services

The United States government has confirmed two requirements that green card holders must fulfil before they can sponsor a relative to live in the country as a lawful permanent resident.

According to information published by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the official agency under the US Department of Homeland Security, a green card holder who wishes to bring a family member to the United States must first file a petition on that relative's behalf.

US posts requirements for green card holders seeking to sponsor relatives. Photo credit: National Geography.

Source: UGC

Beyond submitting the petition, the sponsor must also be able to demonstrate that they have adequate income or assets to financially support the relative once they arrive in the country.

What the USCIS Sponsorship Process Involves

The USCIS guidance clarifies that a green card, formally known as lawful permanent resident status, can be obtained by qualifying relatives through this family-based sponsorship pathway.

The two core conditions, filing the petition and proving financial capacity, form the foundation of any successful application.

The financial requirement is particularly significant. A sponsor must show that their income or assets meet a threshold capable of supporting the incoming relative, ensuring the person does not become a public charge upon entering the United States.

The process sits within a broader set of post-naturalisation steps outlined by USCIS for both new citizens and existing green card holders navigating family immigration.

More detailed guidance on the requirements is available through the USCIS Family of US Citizens resource page.

Why This Matters for Nigerians in the US

For many Nigerians living in the United States, the japa wave has made family reunification a deeply personal topic.

Those who have secured green cards after years of navigating the immigration system often look to bring parents, siblings, or spouses across.

Understanding the specific requirements, petitioning for the relative and proving financial sufficiency, is a critical first step in that process.

US publishes lists of people for deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US government published the names and photos of 176 Ghanaian and Nigerian nationals slated for deportation as part of a wider list of people facing removal.

The Ghanaians on the list were arrested across multiple US states, including Florida, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York.

Source: Legit.ng