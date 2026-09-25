Just days after Olu Jacobs’ death, a new documentary is set to revisit the remarkable journey of the veteran actor

The project brings together Joke Silva and several Nollywood stars to share personal memories of the late screen icon

From theatre to television and film, the documentary takes viewers through the career that helped shape Nigerian acting

The legacy of veteran actor Olu Jacobs is set to receive a special tribute as a documentary celebrating his life and career premieres on Africa Magic.

Titled ‘Doyen of Nollywood: Celebrating Olu Jacobs’, the documentary comes shortly after the actor’s death on September 16, 2026, reports The Cable.

Olu Jacobs’ new documentary is set to revisit the remarkable journey of the veteran actor. Photos: @olujacobs/IG.

Source: Instagram

Directed by filmmaker Femi Odugbemi and produced by Zuri 24 Media, the project explores Jacobs’ decades-long journey across theatre, television and film.

Jacobs was widely regarded as one of the influential actors of his generation, earning admiration for his versatility, professionalism and memorable performances.

But beyond the characters Nigerians watched on screen, his career also reflected the growth of the Nigerian acting industry.

The documentary seeks to capture that lesser-seen side of the late actor’s journey.

Joke Silva, RMD, Others Remember Jacobs

Among those featured in the documentary are Jacobs’ wife, Joke Silva, alongside Afolabi Adesanya, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Patience Ozokwor, Kate Henshaw and Jahman Anikulapo.

Their reflections provide personal accounts of the man behind the iconic roles and the influence he had on colleagues and younger actors.

The documentary will premiere on Africa Magic Showcase on Friday, September 25, at 6:35 pm.

It will also be rebroadcast on several Africa Magic channels in the days that follow, giving viewers another opportunity to revisit the life and legacy of a man whose career became deeply woven into Nollywood’s history.

Olu Jacobs’ project brings together Joke Silva and several Nollywood stars to share personal memories of the late screen icon. Photo: @olujacobs/IG.

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva marks husband's 82nd birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joke Silva shared a video to mark the 82nd birthday of Olu Jacobs on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Silva shared the clip, which is a collage of their old photos, and prayed for him to live long in good health.

The actress was joined by many of her colleagues to celebrate the veteran and wish him well on his special day.

Source: Legit.ng