Folorunsho Feyishayo Mary, an Osun State University accounting student, made a personal promise to herself while in 200 level to graduate with a First Class

She wrote down her goal in her notes app over two years before completing her degree at UNIOSUN

Feyishayo later took to TikTok to share an update on her academic journey, posting her final CGPA for her followers to see

Folorunsho Feyishayo Mary, an accounting graduate of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how she fulfilled a promise she made to herself during her second year of university to graduate with a First Class degree.

The young woman, who documented the moment on her TikTok page, revealed that more than two years before completing her studies, she typed a personal commitment into her notes app as a 200-level student, vowing to finish with the highest honours.

UNIOSUN Accounting graduate fulfils First Class promise made in 200 level. Photo Source: TikTok/fhey_ih

Source: TikTok

Feyishayo's promise to herself paid off

@fhey_ih has now confirmed that she kept her word.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Feyishayo recalled how the goal began long before she even sat her final examinations.

"I've always wanted to graduate with good grades even before I got to school. Sometimes over two years ago, I was still in 200 level. I made a promise to myself to finish with a First Class and I wrote it down in my Notes app. Now I'm done, and I have fulfilled that promise," she said.

A separate post she shared confirmed the result she had been working towards throughout her university journey.

"B.Sc. ACCOUNTING (FIRST CLASS HONOURS🤭 4.66/5.00 CGPA)"

UNIOSUN graduate dedicates degree to God

Reflecting on what the achievement meant to her, Feyishayo credited God, her parents, siblings and friends for making the journey possible.

"This degree is a testament of God's faithfulness and grace in my life. Thank you, God, for your boundless mercy and love," she wrote.

She went on to dedicate the degree to her parents, describing them as the best support system she could have asked for, and thanked her siblings for their encouragement throughout.

@fhey_ih also acknowledged the personal cost of the achievement, describing sleepless nights, tears, and demanding coursework as part of the road to her result.

"This year marks the end of my university journey. I'm so proud of myself for ending this degree with my desired grade. The countless sleepless nights, the tears, the hectic classes and courses, but all in all, I pulled through," she wrote.

She closed with a message directed at herself:

"Thank you, Oluwafeyisayomi, for making it. I'm so proud of you."

Read the post she shared below:

UNIOSUN graduate finishes with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Akinbobola Badmus, an Accounting graduate of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), celebrated graduating with First Class Honours after recording an impressive GPA of 4.65 out of 4.92.

Badmus took to LinkedIn to reflect on his university journey, while also highlighting his final-year research project on audit assurance, carbon disclosure, and environmental performance data in Osun State’s manufacturing sector.

Source: Legit.ng