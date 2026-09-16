Funke Akindele paid tribute to Olu Jacobs on her Instagram story and X page following the veteran actor's death at 84

The filmmaker praised Jacobs' willingness to support and encourage young talents throughout his five-decade career

Akindele extended condolences to Jacobs' wife Joke Silva, his children and the entire Nigerian film industry

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has spoken about the passing of veteran actor Olu Jacobs, honouring him as one of the most impactful figures in Nigeria's film industry.

Funke Akindele shared her tribute across her Instagram story and X page on September 16, 2026, following news of Olu Jacobs' death at the age of 84.

Funke Akindele pays tribute to Olu Jacobs and honours his legacy in Nollywood. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

The late veteran actor, who built a distinguished career spanning five decades across Nollywood and the global film industry, was remembered by Funke Akindele for his warmth and generosity towards younger creatives.

"A true legend, a kind and gracious man who was always willing to support, encourage and uplift young talents. Your remarkable legacy and contribution to our industry will never be forgotten," Akindele wrote.

Funke Akindele sends condolences to Joke Silva and the Jacobs family

Beyond celebrating his life and career, Funke Akindele also directed words of comfort to those closest to the late actor.

She specifically named Olu Jacobs' wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, his children and the Jacobs family, acknowledging the weight of their loss.

"My heartfelt condolences to Aunty Joke Silva, the children, the entire Jacobs family and the Nigerian film industry. May God comfort and strengthen everyone during this difficult time," she added.

Funke Akindele closed her tribute with a prayer for Olu Jacobs' eternal rest, while also calling for good health and long life for fellow creatives.

"May God grant Uncle Olu eternal rest, and may He bless all of us in the creative industry with good health and long life. Amen," she said.

See Funke Akindele's X post about the late Olu Jacobs below:

In a second Instagram story post, the actress shared an image of the legendary actor alongside the words:

"Rest in peace Uncle!!"

Funke Akindele remembers Olu Jacobs as Nollywood mourns veteran actor’s death. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Funke Akindele's tribute to Olu Jacobs

Nigerians across social media joined Funke Akindele in mourning the screen icon. Here are some of the reactions:

@bright_mumba16 wrote:

"True legend indeed RIP🙏🙏"

@AjibadeAyobami7 shared:

"Thank God for a good and well-spent life. You can finally rest now. Thank you, Mr. Olu Jacobs, for the beautiful memories, the laughter, and the countless moments you gave us through your remarkable work. Your legacy will live on in the hearts of many. Rest peacefully, sir. 🕊️❤️"

@promiseedwin10 commented:

"May the Lord grant him eternal rest and may the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️"

@VictoriaAdesin6 said:

"Oh!!! Pa Olu Jacobs is gone, may his gentle soul rest in peace. A true Legend is gone"

@willtechcom_col wrote:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace as he is a true definition of perfect and peaceful man 😢"

Atiku Abubakar mourns Olu Jacobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar mourned veteran actor Olu Jacobs, describing his death at 84 as the loss of an institution and cultural icon.

Atiku praised Jacobs’ distinctive voice, dignity and talent, noting his contribution to Nigeria’s film industry and influence on younger actors.

He also extended his condolences to Jacobs’ wife, Joke Silva, their children, the wider family, Nollywood and fans around the world.

Source: Legit.ng