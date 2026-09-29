Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing publicly confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing caused a stir on September 29, 2026, after footage of her confronting comedian and content creator Carter Efe alongside his new American girlfriend spread rapidly across X and Instagram.

The incident took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, where Blessing approached Efe and his girlfriend, identified in online reports as Taylor Jasmine, near a black SUV surrounded by a crowd of onlookers.

Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe and his new American girlfriend in viral Lagos video. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing directed her words primarily at Jasmine, publicly labelling Carter Efe a "woman beater" and alleging that he used to physically assault his baby mama.

Footage of the encounter showed Nkechi Blessing in close proximity to the pair, physically engaging Efe in a heated back-and-forth.

Jasmine was seated inside the vehicle while Efe appeared visibly agitated, attempting to respond and step away.

Carter Efe's history with baby mama Emmanuella

The confrontation drew immediate attention to Carter Efe's earlier relationship with Emmanuella, the mother of his daughter, Charis.

The pair's split had previously attracted public scrutiny following allegations of domestic abuse and controlling behaviour, claims that activist VeryDarkMan helped amplify online.

Carter Efe responded to those allegations at the time by denying them and describing the relationship as emotionally draining.

Jasmine had only recently touched down in Lagos to join the streamer for his birthday celebrations, and the couple had made several public appearances together in the days leading up to the Balmoral incident.

Watch the moment Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe and his new girlfriend in the X video below:

Fans react to the confrontation between Nkechi Blessing and Carter Efe

Online reactions were sharply divided, with some applauding Nkechi Blessing's boldness and others accusing her of overstepping.

@450futball wrote:

"This jasmine girl don see things for this Nigeria wey she come"

@Johnzinmi commented:

"She cross the line here. Everything no b cruise"

@etinosafred24 questioned:

"Is it that nkechi is trying to trend cause she is doing too much nowadays or she is producing a new movie that is always a disaster as always"

@__Mr_who noted:

"Nah so karma go dey follow am up and down. You know how to talk down women nah. Nah yesterday you still call Jarvis 'ugly' on stream yesterday unprovoked, you once call her 'OS'. You never see anything. That's the reward of being bitter"

@Richieharmz observed:

"This relationship came with bonus episodes and a full cast. Man just wanted a new girlfriend, now the exes are holding a press conference. At this point, somebody should bring popcorn because this one is not ending in Episode 1."

@Oluwahonour01 added:

"Mama Nkechi rest abeg. Old age don come"

@1506Trade noted:

"See as the babe Dey try Commot the woman hand from him neck"

Nkechi Blessing engages Carter Efe and his new girlfriend in a heated public confrontation. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about Wizkid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng