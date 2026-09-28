Social media activist VeryDarkMan criticised Pastor Arome Osayi's sermon on September 27, 2026, arguing it discourages Nigerians from pursuing innovation

VDM accused the pastor of steering Nigerians toward prayer and offerings rather than creativity and practical problem-solving

Relationship coach Solomon Buchi also weighed in, questioning the impact of Nigeria's over 100,000 churches on citizens' values and character

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has taken aim at Pastor Arome Osayi over a sermon in which the cleric described revival as Nigeria's national calling.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on September 27, 2026, VDM argued that the kind of preaching Osayi promotes has played a direct role in holding Nigeria back as a nation.

VeryDarkMan and Solomon Buchi challenge Pastor Arome Osayi’s views on Nigeria’s religious calling. Photo: verydarkblackman/apostlearome/solomonbbuchi

Source: Instagram

The social media critic contended that both the church and the mosque have contributed to a culture of passivity, where people who could otherwise be driving innovation are instead spending their days seeking miracles.

"It is this kind of preaching that put Nigeria where it is today. The church and the mosque have contributed to why we are still laid back as a nation. The people that are meant to be innovative and creative are praying every day for a miracle," VDM said.

He went further, pointing out that Nigerians possess the same intellectual capacity as citizens of the technologically advanced countries they admire, but argued the difference lies in application.

"These nations that we look up to have the same brain like us. But instead of us to use our own brains, we'll go to church," he added.

VDM also directly questioned Pastor Arome Osayi's reported criticism of Nigerians who travel abroad to learn about technological innovations, defending those who bring such knowledge back home as contributors to the country's development.

In his caption, VDM wrote:

"@apostlearome a day will come where your likes will be spat on when you walk, you are destroying the future of our great nations with these f@ke ministrations…."

Watch VDM criticise Pastor Arome Osayi in the Instagram video below:

VeryDarkMan and Solomon Buchi question Pastor Arome Osayi’s message about Christianity and Nigeria’s development. Photo: verydarkblackman/apostlearome/solomonbbuchi

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi questions Nigeria's revival narrative

Relationship coach and social commentator Solomon Buchi echoed similar concerns in a separate video shared the same day.

Rather than attacking Osayi personally, Buchi posed pointed questions about the visible impact of Christianity on Nigerian society.

He noted that Nigeria ranks among the top three countries globally by number of churches, yet corruption, dishonesty and poor civic behaviour remain widespread.

"Nigeria has over 100,000 churches. Nigeria ranks as the third country with the most number of churches in the world. What is the proof of this revival in Nigeria?" he asked.

Solomon Buchi argued that the moral credibility once associated with Nigerian Christians has eroded significantly.

"There was a time in Nigeria that employers used to seek Christians to give them jobs because they knew they wouldn't lie, they knew they wouldn't steal, they knew they wouldn't take bribes. Now, immediately you start sounding too Christian-ese, people begin to look at you in a very fishy way," he said.

He concluded by challenging what he described as a disconnect between religious fervour and genuine internal transformation.

"What is the essence of faith if we cannot see a testimony of an internal regeneration? What is this thing that we're doing without virtue?"

Solomon Buchi captioned his post:

"If the calling of Nigeria is actually revival and Christianity, then it has failed at it. Over 100,000 churches in Nigeria and an average Nigerian is still corrupt, dubious and evil. Is this thing we are doing really Christianity?"

Watch VDM question Pastor Arome Osayi's sermon in the Instagram video below:

Solomon Buchi challenges Pastor Tobi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi challenged Pastor Tobi Adegboyega to sue him following the cleric’s remarks about critics and allegations involving his church.

Buchi said he was unafraid of legal action and claimed a court case would give him an opportunity to present what he described as evidence.

He also alleged that people whose lives were affected by Pastor Tobi’s actions were ready to speak publicly, while the cleric had yet to respond to his challenge.

Source: Legit.ng