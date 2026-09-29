Funke Akindele posted a comedic video reacting to longstanding claims that she uses and dumps young talents

The Nollywood filmmaker spotted influencer Tobe visiting her Lagos home and immediately turned the moment into a joke

The clip surfaced shortly after Funke faced criticism over her absence at skit maker Kamo State's cinema premiere

Funke Akindele has found a way to tackle online chatter about her relationships with young talent, and she did it with humour.

On 28 September 2026, the veteran actress and filmmaker shared a selfie-style video filmed inside her Lagos home.

Funke Akindele’s response to claims of using and dumping young talents gets people talking. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The clip captured the moment Instagram influencer Tobe paid her a surprise visit, and Funke wasted no time turning it into comedic gold.

Speaking directly to the camera with animated gestures, she announced that Tobe had unknowingly walked straight into her plans. "

I want to use you for this film. I want to sell. I'll dump you," she declared playfully, while both she and Tobe laughed throughout the exchange.

The video was originally posted as a Snapchat Story before an X user, @Vgoodll, picked it up and shared it on the platform with the caption:

"Funke Akindele is seeing everything 😂😂. Mama is ready to use all of us. Maybe after #TheFourmovie she can dump us 🤣🤣."

Funke herself responded to the post on X with a string of laughing emojis, leaning fully into the joke.

Kamo State premiere controversy

The lighthearted moment arrived at a pointed time. Earlier in September, Funke drew criticism from some quarters on social media after she failed to attend the Lagos premiere of StarLomo, the cinema debut of skit maker Kamo State, on 20 September 2026.

Funke Akindele speaks after claims she allegedly uses and dumps young talents. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Several commenters accused her of being a "user" who elevates young creatives for her own benefit and then moves on without reciprocating their support.

The video, whether intentional or not, functions as a witty rebuttal. By openly joking about the very behaviour she has been accused of, Funke appears to signal that she is aware of the narrative circulating about her and is unbothered enough to laugh at it publicly.

Watch the moment Funke Akindele jokingly 'recruits' Tobe for her next film:

Kamo State's mother speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kamo State's mother stepped forward to address growing speculation about her son's relationship with Funke Akindele, setting the record straight during a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking candidly, she recounted how the professional connection between the two began, explaining that someone reached out to Kamo State about a role on Funke Akindele's set.

She described the encounter as a turning point in her son's career.

Source: Legit.ng