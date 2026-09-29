Emmanuel Obasi shared a fresh update on Facebook hours after a court appearance in the defamation case filed by actress Judy Austin

Obasi said his legal team has challenged the jurisdiction of the Abuja High Court to hear the N1 billion lawsuit

According to him, the High Court adjourned the case to November 24, 2026, as both parties await further filings

Emmanuel Obasi, ex-husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has broken his silence after a court hearing in Abuja linked to the defamation lawsuit she filed against him.

On September 29, 2026, hours after the proceedings wrapped up, Obasi took to his Facebook page to share the front page of a court document alongside a written statement addressed to his followers.

Emmanuel Obasi gives update on ongoing defamation case with ex-wife Judy Austin. Photo: mreobasi/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

In his post, Emmanuel Obasi said his legal team had already served the opposing counsel with an application questioning whether the court has the authority to hear the case at all.

"My lawyers have informed me that the lawyers representing the other party have been served with my application challenging the jurisdiction of the court," he wrote. "My lawyers are also preparing the other documents that will be filed in the case and have assured me that we are still well within the time allowed to file them."

Judy Austin's ex-husband added that the day's proceedings went smoothly and confirmed the case has been adjourned to 24 November 2026, noting he intends to follow his lawyers' guidance and allow the process to play out.

Judy Austin's N1 billion defamation suit

Judy Austin, who is now actor Yul Edochie's wife, filed the suit at the High Court in Abuja back in July.

In the court papers, she asked the court to compel Obasi to pay her N500 million in aggravated damages and a further N500 million in exemplary damages over posts she described as defamatory.

She also sought a court order directing him to pay N100 million as general damages and an additional N100 million to cover the cost of prosecuting the action.

Beyond the financial claims, Judy Austin requested that Emmanuel Obasi be ordered to publish a full and unreserved retraction and apology in at least two widely circulated national newspapers and across his social media accounts, as well as take down all posts she considers defamatory.

She further asked the court to issue a restraining order barring him and any of his agents from publishing further content of that nature.

Emmanuel Obasi updates followers after latest hearing in court case with Judy Austin. Photo: mreobasi/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel Obasi vs Judy Austin: What happens next

With Emmanuel Obasi's legal team now challenging the court's jurisdiction, the outcome of that application could significantly shape how the case proceeds.

Both sides are expected to have additional filings ready ahead of the November 24 date.

For now, Obasi says he is keeping his focus on legal counsel rather than public commentary.

"For now, I will continue to follow the advice of my lawyers and allow the legal process to take its course," he wrote.

Check out Emmanuel Obasi's court update in his Facebook post below:

Emmanuel Obasi fires back at Judy Austin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin’s ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, responded after she took him to court over their children’s custody and his online activity.

In an Instagram video, Obasi appeared to flaunt his property and several cars while saying he was prepared for the legal proceedings.

He also stated that he was looking forward to the September 29 court date and insisted that no one would take his children away from him.

Source: Legit.ng