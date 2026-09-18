Nigerian content creator Carter Efe publicly called out TikTok streamer Peller over the ₦400 million Abuja property gifted by real estate mogul King Ochacho

Carter Efe claimed the house Ochacho presented to Peller at his August 2026 wedding was still full of bamboo and far from finished

Peller hit back at Carter Efe's comments, calling him a 'stupid boy' and accusing him of being older than he claims

Nigerian content creator Carter Efe has stirred controversy after publicly mocking TikTok streamer Peller over the ₦400 million Abuja mansion that real estate mogul King Ochacho gifted him, describing the building as a bamboo-filled shell that remains far from complete.

In livestream clips that spread across X, Instagram, and Facebook on September 18, 2026, Carter Efe questioned how Peller could celebrate a house-opening ceremony for a structure that was still under construction.

Peller responds after Carter Efe mocks his N400m mansion from King Ochacho. Photo: carterefe/peller089

Source: Instagram

The skitmaker also took aim at Peller's continued promotion of King Ochacho's teenage son Ice King's music, suggesting his enthusiasm was tied to the unfinished gift, and even predicted the building would not be ready until 2030.

In one clip, Carter said:

"If to say Peller know say na uncompleted building Ochacho wan give am, e for no go carry Iceking for head like that."

In another clip, he added:

"Na today I see say dem dey carry ribbon go open uncompleted building. You no fit see person give another person completed house. Wetin you go see na 400 million uncompleted house wey bamboo still full."

The mansion King Ochacho gifted Peller and Jarvis

King Ochacho had presented the property as a wedding gift to Peller and his wife, Jarvis, on August 1 2026, handing over keys and documents on a later date.

However, the building is still under construction, with completion expected within months. Questions over whether full ownership had legally transferred also lingered in public discussion.

Peller's response to Carter Efe

Peller did not let the remarks slide. He fired back directly at Carter Efe, calling him a "stupid boy" and accusing him of speaking without thinking.

He also alleged that Carter Efe is older than he publicly claims, adding that he once extended a hand of friendship which Carter rejected.

Peller made it clear that he considers Carter beneath him socially, telling him to "get out, go front" and insisting that he go and "meet his mates."

Watch Peller's response to Carter Efe in the X video below:

Fans react to the exchange between Carter Efe and Peller

Online, the exchange drew a mixed bag of reactions, with some fans viewing Carter Efe's comments as unnecessary shade that indirectly disrespected Ochacho, while others read it as standard clout-chasing between rival creators.

Here is what fans said:

@chameleon_fr wrote:

"Carter just Dey whine am but peller doesn't know"

@JahbreezFX commented:

"Peller no dey play with this one at all Carter talk uncompleted building, Peller come dey reply like say Ochacho give am penthouse plus generator. Building go finish before Ice King next track drop."

@real_losheun1 asked:

"Why ochacho go give a person an incomplete building for 2026?"

@victorbaddest91 said:

"Peller mind go dey make he nor worry, he go too promote Iceking next track(oh mama) before them go finish he house."

@naija2capeblog wrote:

"Even uncompleted building wey worth 400m still dey better pass plenty completed ones wey landlord go dey pack person load. Peller just dey collect blessings in phases…."

@BIGMANVLOG commented:

"That's many billionaires will not associate there selves with Carter because he disrespect elderly people a lot this is indirectly subbing king ochacho.."

Peller faces fresh criticism from Carter Efe over his N400m King Ochacho mansion. Photo: carterefe/peller089

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng