A video from the white wedding of former Kogi East Senator Emmanuel Dangana Ocheja and his new wife has surfaced online

The ceremony, where the couple exchanged vows, took place in Abuja on September 19, 2026

Film journalist Seun Oloketuyi shared the video on Monday, showing Ocheja dancing with his bride as guests celebrated

A video from the wedding of Emmanuel Dangana Ocheja, a former senator who represented Kogi East, has begun circulating on social media, drawing attention to the politician's new marriage.

The white wedding took place in Abuja on September 19, 2026. Film journalist and Best of Nollywood Awards chief executive, Seun Oloketuyi, shared the footage on Monday.

Former Kogi East Senator Emmanuel Ocheja's Wedding Video Surfaces Online

Source: UGC

In the clip, Ocheja and his wife are seen on the dance floor together as guests look on and celebrate with the newlyweds.

Who is Emmanuel Dangana Ocheja?

According to PUNCH, Ocheja is a lawyer and politician from Idah, Kogi State. He represented the Kogi East senatorial district in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015, serving under the Peoples Democratic Party as a member of the 7th Senate. During his time in the upper legislative chamber, he sat on several committees covering Defence and Army, Appropriation, Gas, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, and Privatisation.

Born on April 3, 1956, Ocheja studied law at Ahmadu Bello University and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1982. He later moved to the All Progressives Congress and remained involved in Kogi State politics after his senatorial term ended.

Social media reacts to the wedding

The wedding video has since attracted comments from social media users who reacted to news of the former senator's marriage.

Source: Legit.ng