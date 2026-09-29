A new video from Olojo Festival 2026 showed the Ooni of Ife's queens dancing and receiving cash sprays from Kabiyesi at the grand reception

The heartwarming clip emerged after separate videos sparked online speculation about tension between the Ooni and his queens

Queen Mariam's gesture of collecting the money and handing it to Queen Temitope to share among all the queens drew particular praise from fans

A video from the Olojo Festival 2026 grand reception at Ile Ife Palace has gone viral, showing the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, in high spirits as he sprayed bundles of cash on his queens while they showed off their dance moves before him.

The footage from the event on Saturday, September 27, 2026, captured the Day 3 activities of the annual Ife festival, which included the Ojo Ajoyo ceremony and the grand reception hosted by the monarch for guests and subjects after all ceremonial rites were completed. Iyalaje Oodua also held a Thanksgiving party at the palace on the same day.

Ooni's queens show off their dance move during Olojo Fesival. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Ooni's Queens' dance and unity stole the show

What made the clip particularly special was a moment that caught the eye of many viewers. Queen Mariam, after receiving the cash spray from Oba Ogunwusi, did not pocket the money. Instead, she passed it over to Queen Temitope to share equally among all the queens present, including herself.

The gesture drew widespread admiration online, with many commenters pointing to it as a lesson in leadership and maturity within a polygamous royal household.

The video comes on the heels of earlier clips that had fuelled speculation about friction between the Ooni and his queens during the same festival. The new footage appeared to paint a far warmer picture of affairs inside the palace walls.

Ooni of Ife’s queens brought joy to the Olojo reception as they showed off their dance moves. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

Watch the Olojo Festival grand reception between Ooni of Ife and his queens that sparked the conversation below:

Reactions to Ooni's fun video with his queens

Nigerians on Instagram had plenty to say about the viral moment:

@olayemi.b commented:

"Women and money 😂"

@topshot0312 reacted:

"They are all happy"

@finewomaneki wrote:

"Maturity from Queen Mariam, she collected the money from their organic spouse and handed it over to Queen Temitope to share amongst themselves including her…. Women let's learn a lesson from that….. Leadership is all about being a servant leader"

@vawulencestudent shared:

"Queen Mariam always wears quality 👏😍 I'm always looking forward to her dressing"

@eniola_alaga_iduro_mc said:

"My Gender and Money 5&6 🤣🤣 So beautiful to watch"

@juwon_debbie wrote:

"Make Kabiyesi just marry Gen Z fess, I wantu see something 🥹🥹🥹Awon Omo yen"

@adaaz60 commented:

"This is the reason Solomon fell from God's presence"

Ooni's queen speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng reported that Ooni's queen, Olori Folashade, shared a lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands. She gushed over the gift.

In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng