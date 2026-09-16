Carter Efe made a surprising revelation during a Twitch livestream in Lagos about his relationship with Davido

The comedian and content creator disclosed that Davido personally reached out to him with a stern warning

Carter Efe admitted he has been sitting on a secret, hinting that people have the wrong idea about who directs his actions

Carter Efe has set the internet buzzing after dropping a major revelation about Davido during a Twitch livestream held in Lagos.

The popular comedian and content creator told his audience that the Afrobeats superstar personally messaged him with a direct and firm instruction: to never insult Wizkid again.

Davido reacts to Carter Efe’s Wizkid insults as comedian reveals what he said. Credit: @wizkida, @davido, @caretereefe

Source: Instagram

What Davido Told Carter Efe

Speaking on the livestream, which was broadcast through THE MIX HQ on Instagram, Carter Efe opened up about a private conversation he had with Davido. According to him, the singer reached out directly and made his position absolutely clear.

"Davido texted me and told me I should never ever in my life insult Wizkid again," Carter Efe said during the session.

He further revealed that there was evidence to his claims and noted that the singer argued that people would think he was sending the streamer to attack his colleague.

The disclosure carries significant weight given how frequently Carter Efe has been publicly associated with the OBO camp and perceived by many online as someone who deliberately targets Wizkid on Davido's behalf

. Carter Efe pushed back hard against that narrative, insisting that the assumption is completely wrong.

He stated that many people believe Davido is the one sending him to go and insult Wizkid, which is the opposite of the truth.

Carter Efe recounts Davido’s surprising response to his Wizkid controversy. Credit: @carterefe, @wizkid

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe on Keeping Secrets

Beyond the Davido message, Carter Efe also teased that he is sitting on additional information he has chosen not to share. He expressed a sense of conflict, suggesting that revealing what he knows could cost him dearly, while staying quiet leaves him carrying a heavy burden.

He hinted that certain people would "test" him if he spoke up, and that he was well aware of the dynamics at play, even though holding back continues to frustrate him.

The viral livestream clip, filmed in a casual indoor setting, was packed with rapper Jeriq and other content creators.

Watch Carter Efe make the revelation on the Twitch livestream:

Moment Peller begged fans about Carter Efe surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a video of streamer Peller sparked reactions online after he was seen going on his knees and pleading with his fans to report and bring down Carter Efe’s TikTok account.

In the video, Peller accused Carter Efe of not wanting other people to succeed, while referring to comments the comedian allegedly made about Kolu travelling abroad.

Carter Efe subsequently lost his TikTok account permanently, adding more attention to Peller’s resurfaced plea.

Source: Legit.ng