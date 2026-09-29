Afrobeats star Davido reacted to Burkina Faso's landmark gold refinery opening on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

President Ibrahim Traoré oversaw the opening of Burkina Faso's first-ever gold refinery, marking a major step toward economic independence

Burkina Faso is Africa's third-largest gold producer, having churned out more than 94 tonnes of the precious metal last year

Davido has weighed in on a major moment in West African history, calling Burkina Faso's head of state Captain Ibrahim Traoré a "Leader" after the country opened its first-ever gold refinery.

The Afrobeats superstar shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, tagging Traoré's handle with the caption: "Leader! @president_ibrahim_traore". His post quickly drew attention, with fans and followers taking notice of the singer's open admiration for the Burkinabè leader.

Davido praises Captain Ibrahim Traoré after gold refinery launch in Burkina Faso. Credit: davido/president_ibrahim_traore

Source: Instagram

Burkina Faso opens historic gold refinery

Burkina Faso officially launched its first gold refinery on Monday, September 28, taking a significant step in its ambition to process and commercialise its mineral resources domestically rather than exporting raw ore. The country's presidency marked the occasion with a statement declaring: "Burkina Faso has reached a historic milestone in its quest for economic independence."

The West African nation ranks as the continent's third-largest gold producer, having extracted over 94 tonnes of the precious metal in the previous year alone, according to the World Gold Council. Despite this impressive output, authorities have long struggled to bring order to a sprawling informal mining sector, which is plagued by both jihadist violence and widespread smuggling.

The launch of the refinery signals a deliberate push by the government to tighten control over the country's gold trade and capture more value from its natural wealth before it leaves the country.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's manager, Asa Asika, opened up about the singer's influence beyond the music industry.

See a screenshot of Davido's post hailing Burkina Faso's leader below:

Davido captures attention with public praise for Burkina Faso's leader. Credit: davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng