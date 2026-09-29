Mercy Johnson Okojie publicly called out vegetable oil brand Power Oil on Instagram on Monday, September 28, 2026

The actress said the company has continued running adverts with her face on billboards and buses without her consent or payment

Mercy Johnson urged fans to document and share any Power Oil ads they spot featuring her image

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken her grievance with vegetable oil brand Power Oil to social media, accusing the company of using her likeness in adverts years after her endorsement deal with them lapsed.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Monday, 28 September 2026, Mercy Johnson revealed she personally spotted a billboard carrying her image at Nana Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Reactions as Mercy Johnson Okojie calls out Power Oil for using her image four years after contract expired. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

She stated that it has been four years since her contract with Power Oil expired, yet the brand continues to display her face on billboards and buses without compensating or consulting her.

The mother of four described the company's conduct as "lawlessness" and pointedly asked whether they would attempt the same with an artist from India.

Mercy Johnson asks fans for help

In a second post, the actress shared footage of the original advert she had filmed for the brand, directing Power Oil to check their direct messages and respond to her team.

Mercy Johnson Okojie drags Power Oil for using her image four years after contract expired. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"Can you try this in India? Can you do this to an Indian artist? Using their image without permission? Why? I ask again. Please, everyone, anywhere you see @poweroilng ads, or billboards or anything with my face on it. Help me do a video and share saying the date and time. Please. Help me ask @poweroilng why? it has been years, I have not been paid or compensated for my image been used after the expiration of my contract. You are still pushing ads with my image on it without consulting me. Why? Please check your DMs and get back to my team. let us not play in dirty waters. Enough is Enough."

Here is Mercy Johnson's Instagram post addressing what the company did to her:

Fans react to Mercy Johnson's callout

The post drew swift reactions from fans and fellow celebrities:

@blackydionnenye1 wrote:

"Trouble dey sleep yanga dey wake am poweroilng una get mind e don reach years abi una wan do anniversary for the debt wey una dey owe."

@emekarollas commented:

"You are very correct. Our Agencies are conniving with them to do this."

@iamyvonnejegede reacted:

"This is the only country any foreigner will come into and move mad freely. @poweroilng una no well o."

@pereegbiofficial said:

"So dem like the buzz but dem no wan renew contract? Pour paint on the billboard. Each one must collect red paint."

@trendycakeaffairs wrote:

"The audacity !!! Omg !!!!"

@dreamtoonstorieforkids shared:

"E plenty for enugu here ooo mama."

@thecontentjane advised:

"Good call out but sha read your contract clause well ma. I believe some state possible usage even beyond the contract duration. Except that's not the case, you have every right to call them out. Infact, involve your lawyers please."

VDM begs Mercy Johnson over lady arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman called out Mercy Johnson over the arrest and detention of a lady who allegedly defamed her husband online.

The detained woman had shared fabrications claiming that the actress’s husband impregnated a lady and that the actress was responsible for the lady losing her baby.

The activist later pleaded with the actress to release the woman from detention after calling her out.

Source: Legit.ng