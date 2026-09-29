Media personality Daddy Freeze reacted to an old video of Apostle Arome Osayi claiming he stopped rain from falling in Port Harcourt

The clip resurfaced amid Daddy Freeze's ongoing feud with VDM, prompting him to question the cleric's prophetic credibility

Daddy Freeze also shared a separate video of the cleric describing a personal encounter with Satan, mocking him further

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has aimed at Nigerian cleric Apostle Arome Osayi after an old video of the preacher resurfaced online.

The recording, which began circulating amid Daddy Freeze's ongoing public feud with VDM, shows Apostle Osayi recounting how he supernaturally stopped rainfall in Port Harcourt to protect one of his programmes.

Reactions as Daddy Freeze mocks Apostle Arome Osayi over claim that he stopped rain in Port Harcourt. Photo credit@daddyfreeze/@apostlearome

Source: Instagram

The clip caught Daddy Freeze's attention, and he responded with visible amusement, laughing out loud and calling the cleric's name twice in disbelief.

Daddy Freeze questions Apostle Osayi's prophetic gifts

The media personality did not stop there. He also shared a second video featuring the cleric, this time one in which Apostle Osayi described a personal encounter with Satan and recounted the conversation that allegedly took place between them.

Daddy Freeze speaks about Apostle Arome's old video. Photo credit@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze used both clips to probe the cleric's claims, pointedly asking what prophecy of national significance the man of God had ever offered. He continued to ridicule the preacher throughout his response, questioning how such statements could be received with applause by a congregation.

Here is the Instagram video of Daddy Freeze speaking about the cleric:

Fans weigh in on Daddy Freeze's reaction

The post drew a wave of responses from social media users, with opinions sharply divided.

@tobe_ray wrote:

"How do intelligent people listen to this and say 'go deeper papa' ahh before these people wake up, its too late."

@pamilerincoker pushed back, arguing:

"What he said is very possible na, didn't moses part the red sea?? Why can't he stop rain. In fact God has given us dominion over the heavens and the earth. Didn't Satan appear to tempt Jesus...abeg make una rest free this man. Let us focus on pressing issues."

@pray4grace__ said:

"Satan come meet you even adeboye and oyedepo wey be the first set to get pastor update never drop this lamba."

@arisa_igwe observed:

"The confidence to judge others when your own camp is full of the same behaviour Incredible! Let start from PT"

@mrmattofficial commented:

"There's nothing you no go hear and he was telling those things to human beings and they will be clapping for him"

VDM taunts Apostle Arome as he returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman landed in Nigeria on Monday, September 28, after returning from China amid his ongoing feud with Apostle Arome Osayi.

Following his arrival, the activist appeared to embrace the “son of the devil” label used by his critics, turning the phrase into part of his response to the controversy surrounding him.

VDM also announced a week dedicated to Apostle Arome Osayi and the cleric’s supporters. In his post caption, the activist warned that he would focus on the cleric and his sympathisers, drawing attention from followers and adding another development to the ongoing feud.

Source: Legit.ng