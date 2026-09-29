The UK government published details on which family members qualify to join High Potential Individual visa holders in the country

The official guidelines state that a partner and children are eligible to apply as dependants under the scheme

The UK government also clarified the rules around visa expiry dates for dependants, including children whose parents hold visas with different end dates

The United Kingdom has officially outlined which family members are permitted to join a High Potential Individual (HPI) visa holder living in the country.

According to information published on the UK government's official website, two categories of family members may be eligible to apply as dependants under the HPI visa scheme.

UK lists 2 family members who can join HPI visa holders in Britain. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

HPI visa holder: Eliugible family members

The eligible dependants are:

A partner — a spouse, civil partner, or unmarried partner of the HPI visa holder Children — dependent children of the HPI visa holder

The government website states:

"Your partner and children can also apply to join you or stay in the UK as your 'dependants' if they're eligible."

Each dependant must submit their own application and meet the relevant eligibility requirements. A successful application does not automatically follow from the primary visa holder's status — each case is assessed individually.

How visa expiry dates work for dependants

One important detail concerns the duration of the dependant's visa. In most cases, the visa granted to a partner or child will end on the same date as the primary HPI visa holder's permission to stay.

However, a specific rule applies when a child's parents hold HPI visas that expire on different dates. The UK government website clarifies:

"If a child's parents have visas with different expiry dates, the child's visa will end on the earlier date."

This means families with mismatched visa end dates should plan accordingly, as the child's permission to remain in the UK will be tied to whichever parent's visa expires first, not the later one.

The High Potential Individual visa is designed for graduates from top-ranked universities outside the UK who wish to live and work in Britain. It does not require a job offer before arriving in the country, making it an attractive route for internationally educated professionals looking to build a career in the UK.

UK announces child student visa requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined four conditions children aged 4 to 17 must meet to qualify for a Child Student visa to study at an independent school.

Applicants must have an unconditional offer, suitable accommodation, enough money to support themselves and pay for their course, and consent from a parent or legal guardian.

Source: Legit.ng