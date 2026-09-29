Prominent Social Media Expert Shares Observation as Guinea-Bissau Thrashes Nigeria’s Super Eagles
- Social media expert JJ Omojuwa publicly called out the Super Eagles players after Nigeria's heavy defeat in Bissau
- Nigeria suffered a 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau on September 29, 2026, in their second Group L AFCON 2027 qualifier
- The stunning defeat is officially coach Eric Chelle's first loss since taking charge of the Nigerian national team
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.
Bissau, Guinea-Bissau - Social media commentator Japheth Joshua Omojuwa has bemoaned the Super Eagles’ crosses following Nigeria’s 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, September 29, in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Bissau.
Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Omojuwa questioned the quality of the Nigerian team.
Omojuwa wrote on X:
"Are all these guys professional footballers? I can't believe some of these crosses mahn!"
How Guinea-Bissau dismantled Super Eagles
Legit.ng reports that the hosts drew first blood through Franculino Dju in the 15th minute, who curled a precise effort into the far corner past Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. Guinea-Bissau held that lead comfortably into half-time as Nigeria failed to mount any meaningful threat.
Coach Eric Chelle responded at the break, introducing Moses Usor and Moses Simon in place of Frank Onyeka and Taiwo Awoniyi. The changes, however, did little to shift the momentum, and Mama Baldé extended Guinea-Bissau's lead to 2-0 in the 66th minute.
Nigeria came close to pulling one back in the 87th minute when George Ilenikhena found himself in a promising position, but Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Djoco Embadje produced a sharp close-range save to keep the advantage intact. Álvaro Djaló then sealed the result with a third goal deep into stoppage time.
Watch one of Guinea-Bissau's goals below via the X post:
What result means for Nigeria's campaign
The loss marks Chelle's first defeat since taking charge of the Super Eagles. Guinea-Bissau now sit top of Group L with six points from two games, having also beaten Tanzania 2-0 in their opening fixture. Nigeria remain on three points, earned from a 2-1 comeback win over Madagascar in their first qualifier.
The Super Eagles will need to regroup quickly if they are to stay on course for qualification to the 2027 tournament.
Read more on Super Eagles of Nigeria
- Nigeria vs DR Congo: Obidient speaks on what FIFA’s verdict will prove ahead of 2026 World Cup
- Eric Chelle set to invite 2 new players to Super Eagles for tournament in Jordan
- NFF releases statement after Super Eagles arrive in Guinea-Bissau for AFCON 2027 qualifier
Where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
Legit.ng previously reported the TV stations and streaming platforms to watch Guinea-Bissau take on Nigeria in the AFCON qualifier.
The match will be broadcast globally across the MENA region, French and English-speaking sub-Saharan African countries, and Europe.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.