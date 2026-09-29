Social media expert JJ Omojuwa publicly called out the Super Eagles players after Nigeria's heavy defeat in Bissau

Nigeria suffered a 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau on September 29, 2026, in their second Group L AFCON 2027 qualifier

The stunning defeat is officially coach Eric Chelle's first loss since taking charge of the Nigerian national team

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Bissau, Guinea-Bissau - Social media commentator Japheth Joshua Omojuwa has bemoaned the Super Eagles’ crosses following Nigeria’s 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, September 29, in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Bissau.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Omojuwa questioned the quality of the Nigerian team.

Social media commentator Japheth Joshua Omojuwa reacts to the Super Eagles’ 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad, @ActuFootAfrique

Source: Twitter

Omojuwa wrote on X:

"Are all these guys professional footballers? I can't believe some of these crosses mahn!"

How Guinea-Bissau dismantled Super Eagles

Legit.ng reports that the hosts drew first blood through Franculino Dju in the 15th minute, who curled a precise effort into the far corner past Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. Guinea-Bissau held that lead comfortably into half-time as Nigeria failed to mount any meaningful threat.

Coach Eric Chelle responded at the break, introducing Moses Usor and Moses Simon in place of Frank Onyeka and Taiwo Awoniyi. The changes, however, did little to shift the momentum, and Mama Baldé extended Guinea-Bissau's lead to 2-0 in the 66th minute.

Nigeria came close to pulling one back in the 87th minute when George Ilenikhena found himself in a promising position, but Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Djoco Embadje produced a sharp close-range save to keep the advantage intact. Álvaro Djaló then sealed the result with a third goal deep into stoppage time.

Watch one of Guinea-Bissau's goals below via the X post:

What result means for Nigeria's campaign

The loss marks Chelle's first defeat since taking charge of the Super Eagles. Guinea-Bissau now sit top of Group L with six points from two games, having also beaten Tanzania 2-0 in their opening fixture. Nigeria remain on three points, earned from a 2-1 comeback win over Madagascar in their first qualifier.

The Super Eagles will need to regroup quickly if they are to stay on course for qualification to the 2027 tournament.

Read more on Super Eagles of Nigeria

Where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported the TV stations and streaming platforms to watch Guinea-Bissau take on Nigeria in the AFCON qualifier.

The match will be broadcast globally across the MENA region, French and English-speaking sub-Saharan African countries, and Europe.

Source: Legit.ng