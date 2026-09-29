Nigeria's Super Eagles lost 3-0 to Guinea-Bissau in their second AFCON 2027 qualifier, dropping to second place in Group L

Eric Chelle's side went into the match on the back of a 2-1 win over Madagascar but struggled to match a determined Guinea-Bissau side

Angry Nigerian fans took to social media to condemn the defeat, calling it a 'national disaster' and an embarrassment

The Super Eagles suffered one of their most humiliating defeats in recent memory on Wednesday, falling 3-0 to Guinea-Bissau in their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign, a result that has left fans furious and the team dropping to second place in Group L.

Eric Chelle's squad arrived in high spirits following a 2-1 victory over Madagascar at the weekend, with back-to-back wins the clear target.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau in their second match of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Photo by Filipe Amorim

Source: Getty Images

Those plans were disrupted before kick-off when George Ilenikhena was ruled out with a knock, forcing Coventry City's Taiwo Awoniyi into a starting role alongside Akor Adams up front.

Guinea-Bissau punish pedestrian Super Eagles

From the first whistle, the hosts were the more aggressive side, and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali found himself tested early as Guinea-Bissau pressed high.

According to Livescores, the opener arrived in 16 minutes when Renato Nhaga won the ball in midfield and played a long, incisive pass to Franculino on the right.

The winger cut inside the penalty area and drove a shot past Nwabali to give the hosts the lead.

Nigeria huffed and puffed for the remainder of the first half but created little of substance, and a second goal nearly arrived when Nhaga again surged forward and tested his luck from range, sending his effort just wide.

The second half opened with Nigeria pushing for an equaliser but Moses Simon squandered a clear opportunity before Nwabali made a sharp save to keep his side in the contest.

The reprieve was short-lived, however. Mama Balde received the ball from Camara on the left, shifted past Osayi-Samuel, and finished past Nwabali to double Guinea-Bissau's advantage, per Goal Xtra.

Chelle responded by introducing Tolu Arokodare for the ineffective Ademola Lookman, while Ilenikhena came on to replace Adams.

The late substitute wasted a good chance to reduce the deficit, and Guinea-Bissau made Nigeria pay deep into added time when Djalo calmly converted to seal a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Fans react after painful Nigeria defeat

The scale of the defeat triggered a wave of anger on social media.

Kayode Suveru did not hold back, writing:

"NATIONAL DISASTER...... Losing to Guinea Bissau by 3 nil. 😭 Shame of a generation of Super Eagles."

Mofe questioned how the ranking gap between the two sides meant nothing on the night:

"A 132 ranked country beating a 26 ranked country with world class players. Is anything working in the country? 😂"

Collen took aim at the broader football culture, posting:

"Nigeria & Ghana were busy with 'i am African but i support mexico' instead of training for the CAF Qualifiers."

Ify was blunt in her assessment of the team's tactical awareness:

"Super Eagles is one of the least intelligent football team in the world. The players can't read their opponents game play."

Omo Kogi added:

"You guys didn't play like professionals at all.. This is embarrassing."

Nigeria will need to regroup quickly as the loss leaves their qualification hopes under serious pressure heading into the remaining Group L fixtures.

Chelle confirms Super Eagles starting XI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Eric Chelle’s starting line-up for Nigeria’s 2027 AFCON qualifier against Guinea-Bissau, including three changes from the team that beat Madagascar.

Both sides won their opening matches, setting up a top-of-the-table clash in Bissau.

Source: Legit.ng