Rose Idibia, mother of 2Baba, spoke after attending his 51st birthday dinner and album listening party in Lagos

The retired teacher disclosed the family noticed their son's passion for music from a very young age but had other plans

Rose also addressed reports she described as lies, defending her son's reputation and declaring him a legend

Long before the world knew Innocent Idibia as 2Baba, his family had a very different future in mind for him.

Rose Idibia, the music star's mother and a retired teacher, opened up about the family's early hopes for her son in an interview with Vanguard following his 51st birthday dinner and album listening party at Balmoral Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Rose Idibia recalls family once pictured a different future for 2Baba, despite his childhood love of music. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

According to Rose, while the family could see that something was stirring in young Innocent, they had no idea just how far his gift would take him.

"There was a premonition that he might be a musician, but we didn't know how great he was going to be. He had that passion for singing from childhood," she said.

2Baba's family pushed for a professional career

Despite those early signs, the family's preference was firmly rooted in formal education. Rose revealed they had hoped 2Baba would pursue a career in law, medicine, or engineering.

"But when he chose a music path, our eyes were already opened. We saw potential in him that he might do better in music," she explained.

Her background as an educator, she said, ultimately shaped how she and the family responded when their son held firm to his musical ambitions. She noted that forcing a child away from their natural interest does more harm than good.

"If you don't allow children to pursue their interest, you will kill the interest and they will not do well in the other field you are pushing them to pursue," she said.

2Baba's mother addressed criticism against her son on and off social media. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

Rose Idibia responds to controversies surrounding 2Baba

Rose did not shy away from addressing the controversies that have surrounded her son over the years. She acknowledged that he had faced considerable criticism and what she described as fabricated stories, but said his resolve never wavered.

"He has gone through a lot. Lies upon him, newspapers, social media, they come up with all sorts of rubbish. But I thank God because he's somebody who knows what he wants. And he forged ahead and made it," she said.

On the question of his legacy, Rose was emphatic. She said 2Baba's core ambition was never purely financial but about leaving a lasting imprint on Nigerian music.

"He may not be super rich, but he made it in music. His major aim of being a musician is to make a mark, which he has done. Whether society takes it or not, he has made it in music. He's a legend. As far as Nigeria is concerned, 2Baba is a legend," she declared.

2Baba's wife Natasha's campaign song draws reactions

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba's wife and Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru caused a buzz on social media with a video she shared online.

The highlight was a campaign song she included in the video. Reacting, some netizens noted the singer had a voice similar to that of 2Baba.

Source: Legit.ng