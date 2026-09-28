Popular Italian luxury watchdog account T20luxury called out billionaire Ochacho over a shirt it claims is not an original Versace design

The account pointed out key differences between Ochacho's short-sleeve shirt and the original long-sleeve Fendace collaboration piece

Nigerians have flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some blaming his personal shopper and others defending his overall wealth

Nigerian billionaire Ochacho is trending online after a popular luxury authentication account flagged him for allegedly wearing a counterfeit designer shirt at a recent private gathering.

The Instagram account @T20luxury, which has built a reputation for exposing fake high-end goods worn by Nigerian celebrities and public figures, shared side-by-side photos comparing Ochacho's shirt with what it claims is the authentic version of the Fendace piece, a collaborative collection between Versace and Fendi.

Ochacho sparks reactions as fashion police alleges his Versace shirt is fake. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

What T20luxury Said About the Shirt

In its post, the account noted that the camp collar design Ochacho wore is exclusive to the long-sleeve version of the shirt, not the short-sleeve variant he had on.

"In case the wearer isn't aware of this, this Fendace shirt isn't originally from Versace or Fendi. The camp collar, like the one he's wearing, is exclusive to the long-sleeve version," the account wrote, listing further design inconsistencies as evidence.

This is not the first time T20luxury has taken aim at a prominent Nigerian figure.

Legit.ng previously reported that the account has also called out actress Regina Daniels, Charles Okocha, highlife singer Kcee and Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo over similar allegations.

See the Instagram post made by T20luxury:

Nigerians React to Ochacho's Situation

The post quickly attracted a wave of responses online, with Nigerians sharing everything from sympathy to sarcasm.

@adeflashy wrote:

"Person wey think say this man de wear original no too wise before 😂"

@beingngodoo commented:

"Probably his shopper's fault… I doubt if money is the problem …😁"

@nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Haaa Oh papa!! He needs to arrest his personal shopper 🥹"

@son_of_mercy611 reacted:

"He Dey enter Mandilas himself, so he knows 😂"

@scentbybenny01 joked:

"What if him cut the sleeve to short 😂"

@kod_main offered a more measured take:

"But his Ross Royce, G63 AMG, houses in Nigeria and Europe, luxurious vacation trips and Family is real right?… JUST DEY PLAY. Some people genuinely wants to shop from and support small businesses in Nigeria so make Una no Dey carry Dey talk like he can't afford the sh*t normally. I come in peace ✌️."

@bonganicolony pushed back at the account itself:

"My friend t-20, just because you travel to Europe and take pictures around luxury store shopping bags doesn't mean everything you sell is original. Posting pictures with luxury bags while selling Dubai designers doesn't prove authenticity. Let's be honest about what you're actually selling.!"

@salaamsalik was far less forgiving of the billionaire:

"This guy is not wearing anything authentic..even his RM's are fake 😂😂😂"

Billionaire Ochacho draws attention after fashion police flags his Versace shirt. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho denies ritualist claims linked to his wealth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho denied online claims accusing him of being involved in ritual practices, saying his success was rooted in his Christian faith.

The businessman addressed the allegation during a conversation with Peller, who revealed that he had also been called a ritualist over claims surrounding the house Ochacho gave him.

He said his better days began after he found Christ and the Bible, which he described as the foundation that has kept him.

Source: Legit.ng