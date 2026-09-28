FAAN proposes an October 2026 deadline for airport taxi operators to replace vehicles manufactured before 2012

Operators warn replacement costs of up to ₦18 million could push drivers and small businesses out of the market

Despite widespread CNG conversions, operators say most vehicles fail the age rule and are seeking more time

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has directed airport taxi operators to use vehicles manufactured from 2012 onwards, as it moves to improve safety, comfort and service standards for passengers.

The requirement will remove vehicles manufactured before 2012 from airport taxi operations. FAAN says passengers deserve clean, roadworthy and professionally maintained vehicles that meet the standards expected at Nigeria’s airports.

FAAN releases new vehicle age limit requirements for airport taxi operators. Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

October 2026 has been proposed as the final compliance deadline following several extensions, giving operators additional time to replace vehicles that fall below the required model year.

FAAN outlines vehicle upgrade requirements

The authority said operators were first informed of the policy in July 2024. The compliance deadline was subsequently extended to January 2026 and later June, following appeals from affected businesses.

In a June statement, FAAN said it was considering a final extension until October 2026 to allow operators to meet the requirements. It indicated that further extension requests were not expected to be considered beyond the proposed deadline, according to a report by TheCable.

FAAN maintained that the policy was designed to improve the reliability and quality of airport transport services, rather than punish operators or deprive them of legitimate business opportunities.

For passengers, the intended outcome is access to better-maintained taxis offering greater comfort and safer journeys.

Operators warn of ₦18 million replacement costs

However, airport cab operators in Abuja say the financial burden of compliance could force drivers and small businesses out of the market.

Speaking to journalists, they estimated that replacing older vehicles could cost between ₦15 million and ₦18 million, while current earnings leave little room to fund such purchases.

Prince Amosola, chairman of the airport cab operators, said members supported fleet upgrades but needed more time to raise money.

He said some electric vehicle options being discussed cost about ₦38 million. Another operator cited a financing proposal exceeding ₦60 million.

Their concern, the operators said, was how to meet the new standards without sacrificing businesses already struggling with high operating costs.

Fuel expenses swallow trip earnings

Ekwuemeaku Alex of Edom Comfort Auto Lease Ltd said drivers could earn between ₦20,000 and ₦25,000 per trip, but petrol and other expenses substantially reduced their income.

He said some drivers took home about ₦10,000 from a week’s work, with competition and limited passenger numbers leaving them waiting several days between trips.

Abdulazee Aliu, an official of Gentle Drive, said hire-purchase arrangements added further pressure, potentially doubling the cost of an ₦18 million vehicle.

According to him, a ₦25,000 trip could consume between ₦15,000 and ₦17,000 in petrol for the journey into town and back. Other expenses could leave the driver with about ₦4,000.

CNG investments complicate transition

Airport taxi operators decry new FAAN rule on airport taxi operators. Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

Ikeh Sunday, secretary-general of the Coalition of 17 Car-Hire Companies, said about 80 per cent of their vehicles had been converted under the presidential compressed natural gas initiative.

Yet, he said, more than 99 per cent did not meet the 2012-and-above requirement.

The operators are seeking a longer transition period to replace their vehicles gradually while keeping their businesses running and protecting drivers’ livelihoods.

Nigeria’s airports face fresh crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s airport congestion is worsening as airlines struggle to find enough parking spaces for aircraft, creating fresh operational challenges at some of the country’s busiest terminals.

The shortage of apron space is increasingly affecting aircraft movements, with flights facing take-off and landing delays during peak periods. Passengers are bearing the impact through longer waiting times, delayed departures and disrupted travel schedules.

Source: Legit.ng