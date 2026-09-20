Natasha Osawaru Absent As 2Baba’s 7 Kids Warm Hearts at Singer’s 51st B’day Party and Album Launch
- 2Baba marked his 51st birthday with a combined dinner and album listening party in Lekki, Lagos, where four of his seven children joined him
- A pre-recorded video of all seven of 2Baba's children sending him birthday wishes became one of the most touching moments of the night
- His Wife and Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru was noticeably absent from the celebration, sparking conversations online
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Veteran Afrobeats legend 2Baba gave fans a glimpse into his family life over the weekend, and the response has been overwhelming.
Videos from the singer's 2-in-1 celebration, a birthday dinner and album listening party held in Lekki, Lagos, on Saturday, September 20, 2026, have been circulating on social media, with one moment in particular stealing the show.
Four of Innocent Idibia's seven children were present at the event, joining him, his mother, and other family members and friends to cut his birthday cake as he turned 51. The scene quickly went viral, with many fans commenting on the obvious bond between father and children.
2Baba's seven children send birthday wishes
Beyond the live celebration, a pre-recorded video emerged showing all seven of 2Baba's children, Nino, Ehi, Zion, Justin, Isabell, Innocent and Olivia, delivering heartfelt birthday messages to their father.
The clip drew significant attention online, with fans struck by the warmth and unity on display despite the children having different mothers.
His wife, Natasha Osawaru, who also serves as a lawmaker in Edo State, was notably absent from the event, further fueling rumours about their marriage. Her absence did not go unnoticed among fans, with many referencing it in the comments section of posts covering the celebration.
A video of 2Baba's seven children sending birthday wishes to him is below:
A video of 2Baba cutting his birthday cake with family and friends is below:
Reactions to 2Baba's birthday celebration
Legit.ng compiled the reactions from Instagram users below:
@mustergen2_:
"Where is honourable"
@dear_maggy:
"The resemblance, you would think they all have same mama. Beautiful children and I love their bond too "
@eric___lawrence:
"This boy too fine ooo Jesus As a man I'm jealous"
@thirteentyne:
"How time flies!, so it's already a year since they went to carry basmati rice from under the bed..."
@capital_pre:
"2 Babas genes and face card is strong sha oh 🔥🔥"
@mercybensonokonikhere:
"Las las …for better for worse is between children and parents"
2Baba's baby mama Pero Adeniyi celebrates him
Legit.ng previously reported that Pero Adeniyi, one of the baby mamas of Afrobeats icon 2Baba, made a quiet but notable move on social media as the singer celebrated a major milestone.
In response, Pero among the many social media users who liked the post, a small but telling gesture that caught attention.
The interaction comes weeks after 2Baba himself extended a warm, public greeting to Pero. On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, the singer reshared her birthday post on Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday @PeroAdeniyi."
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng