Mercy Aigbe's son Jumon posted a filter-free video of his mother during a work trip to Qatar on September 20, 2026

Jumon captioned the clip, admitting he added no filter, joking that his mum would 'end' him once she saw it

Fellow Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, who was also present, reacted to the viral post online

Mercy Aigbe's son Jumon has sent the internet into a frenzy after posting an unfiltered, no-edit video of his mother during a work trip to Qatar on 20 September 2026, and it did not take long for fellow actress Iyabo Ojo to weigh in.

The clip, shared on Jumon's Instagram page, was filmed inside the backseat of a moving car, with open countryside rolling past the windows.

Fans react as Mercy Aigbe’s son shares unfiltered video of his mum. Credit: @iyabofespris, @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The footage had a loose, spontaneous energy, with the passengers joking around and laughing as the camera stayed on Mercy's face with zero digital touch-ups.

Jumon's caption had fans in stitches

Jumon did not try to hide what he had done.

His caption read: "You guys yes ohh i did not add filter once she sees this she's gonna end me 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣…"

The self-aware humour landed immediately with followers, who flooded the comments section.

The clip quickly picked up traction as fans celebrated seeing the Nollywood star in a completely natural, unguarded moment, a rare sight in an era when filters are almost a default setting for celebrity content.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to the clip

Iyabo Ojo, who was clearly in on the fun during the Qatar trip, did not let the post go without a response.

The actress reacted in the comments with a string of laughing and love emojis: "😂😂😂😂❤️."

Her reaction added another layer of entertainment for fans, many of whom found it equally amusing that Ojo, who appeared to feature in the banter captured in the video, chose to laugh along rather than come to Mercy's defence.

Watch the unfiltered car video that sparked all the buzz:

Iyabo Ojo reacts as Mercy Aigbe appears without filter in son’s video. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng