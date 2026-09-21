Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Mercy Aigbe’s Son Shares Video of Her Without Fliter
- Mercy Aigbe's son Jumon posted a filter-free video of his mother during a work trip to Qatar on September 20, 2026
- Jumon captioned the clip, admitting he added no filter, joking that his mum would 'end' him once she saw it
- Fellow Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, who was also present, reacted to the viral post online
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Mercy Aigbe's son Jumon has sent the internet into a frenzy after posting an unfiltered, no-edit video of his mother during a work trip to Qatar on 20 September 2026, and it did not take long for fellow actress Iyabo Ojo to weigh in.
The clip, shared on Jumon's Instagram page, was filmed inside the backseat of a moving car, with open countryside rolling past the windows.
The footage had a loose, spontaneous energy, with the passengers joking around and laughing as the camera stayed on Mercy's face with zero digital touch-ups.
Jumon's caption had fans in stitches
Jumon did not try to hide what he had done.
His caption read: "You guys yes ohh i did not add filter once she sees this she's gonna end me 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣…"
The self-aware humour landed immediately with followers, who flooded the comments section.
The clip quickly picked up traction as fans celebrated seeing the Nollywood star in a completely natural, unguarded moment, a rare sight in an era when filters are almost a default setting for celebrity content.
Iyabo Ojo reacts to the clip
Iyabo Ojo, who was clearly in on the fun during the Qatar trip, did not let the post go without a response.
The actress reacted in the comments with a string of laughing and love emojis: "😂😂😂😂❤️."
Her reaction added another layer of entertainment for fans, many of whom found it equally amusing that Ojo, who appeared to feature in the banter captured in the video, chose to laugh along rather than come to Mercy's defence.
Watch the unfiltered car video that sparked all the buzz:
Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity
Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.
She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.
Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.