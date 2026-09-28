Davido's manager, Asa Asika, opened up about how the singer's lifestyle naturally attracts major brand partnerships worth millions

Asika revealed that brands like Martell cognac have seen sales spike across Africa since Davido became an ambassador

The manager also disclosed a newly signed Puma deal, explaining why the brand was a perfect fit for the Afrobeats star

Davido's long-time manager Asa Asika has shed light on just how powerful the singer's personal brand has become, describing him as a "walking billboard" who attracts corporate sponsorships almost effortlessly.

In an interview posted on Instagram on Sunday, 27 September 2026, Asika explained that brands frequently reach out asking simply for Davido to be seen with their products, whether in a music video or casually holding a bottle.

Reactions as Davido's manager says singer is walking billboard. Photo credit@asaasika

Source: Instagram

He said emails from companies requesting that kind of organic visibility have become routine.

Davido's brand deals generate real results

Asika pointed to a multi-year relationship with Martell cognac as a prime example of how the singer's influence translates into commercial results.

The manager noted that a formal report exists documenting how Martell's sales across Africa surged after Davido came on board as an ambassador.

Davido's manager Asa Asika, speaks about singer's brand endorsement. Photo credit@asaasika

Source: Instagram

He also stressed that authenticity drives his approach to brand partnerships, saying he is selective about what Davido endorses and will not push the singer into promoting something that does not feel genuine.

"I'm not forcing him to fake here, so like he's gonna have a drink," Asika said, explaining that effective endorsements work because they align with what Davido already does naturally.y

Puma deal sealed after years of conversations

Asika also stated that the music star signed a deal with Puma after roughly four to five years of negotiations. He said the partnership made perfect sense because the singer already wears tracksuits and sneakers on flights without any commercial motivation.

"What is David wearing every time he's on a plane? A tracksuit and sneakers. Someone's going to pay me to wear a tracksuit and sneakers. Why won't I do it?" Asika said.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido's manager's interview:

Fans react to Asa Asika's business insight

Social media users were largely impressed by the manager's grasp of the entertainment business:

@officialryannejohn wrote:

"I just like this guy Asa. He's good. And seems to be a great businessman"

@wizeazygadgets commented:

"'This guy just did 600M$ in revenue' I heard that one from David. Asika understands this Music Business mhen."

@chu.ks.montana said:

"Man sabi how to run business no doubt"

@itz_officialbornkaylee reacted:

"Asa Just understands d systems of business around entertainment fr."

@mrbaceet wrote:

"Asa always heavy on business."

@fewticket added:

"This dude is actually an amazing manager, it's obvious"

@redmile01 offered a different perspective:

"In this phone situation, i think Asa is handling it unprofessionally and with brazen disrespect. You don't need to rub the fact that David uses an iPhone instead of Infinix to their faces. Check out the story of Alicia Keys and Blackberry some years ago."

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts about the couple and Chioma’s playful personality in the video. Many were entertained by the affectionate moment between the two.

Source: Legit.ng