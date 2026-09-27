Nigeria's Super Eagles kicked off their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a comeback win over Madagascar in Uyo

Two debutants found the net for Nigeria after the Barea shocked the hosts by taking an early lead in the first half

Football Meets Data's supercomputers have given Nigeria a 94.8% chance of qualifying after their winning start

Nigeria's Super Eagles opened their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Madagascar in Uyo, recovering from a shock early deficit to claim all three points in Group B.

The Barea caught Nigeria off guard by scoring first, but the Super Eagles responded through two debutants. George Ilenikhena equalised in the first half before Moses Usor sealed the victory with a goal in the second half, completing the turnaround.

Super Eagles stars before their 2-1 win over Madagascar. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

The win lifts Nigeria to second place in Group B, behind Guinea-Bissau, who also recorded a 2-0 victory over Tanzania in the group's other opening fixture.

Tanzania had already secured their place in the tournament as co-hosts ahead of the qualifiers. As noted by NFF, Nigeria's next assignment in the group is a match against Guinea-Bissau, while Madagascar face the Taifa Stars.

Supercomputer predicts Nigeria's chances

According to Football Meets Data's supercomputer projections, Nigeria now carry a 94.8% probability of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations following their opening win.

That figure places the Super Eagles third among all competing nations, behind only the two finalists from the 2025 edition of the tournament. Morocco lead the projections with a 99.9% chance of qualifying, while Senegal follow at 97.9%.

CAF analyses Group L standings

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF analysed Group L standings after the opening round of matches in the AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign.

CAF stressed the complexity in Group L, as only one of Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau can qualify, with Tanzania already through.

Source: Legit.ng