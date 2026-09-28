The German government confirmed that nationals from 6 Western Balkans countries can access its labour market under a special regulation

Citizens covered by the Western Balkans Regulation do not need to meet standard qualification requirements to work in Germany

The regulation comes with a key restriction that sets these nationals apart from workers from other eligible countries

Germany has confirmed that citizens from six Western Balkans nations can enter its labour market without needing to prove any formal qualifications, under a provision known as the Western Balkans Regulation.

This was published on the country's official website.

Germany names six countries whose citizens can work without needing a qualification. Photo credit: Omer Messinger, Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

Nationalities eligible to work in Germany without qualification checks

The rule, outlined in Section 26 (2) of the German Employment Ordinance (BeschV), applies to nationals from the following countries:

1. Albania.

2. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

3. Kosovo.

4. The Republic of North Macedonia.

5. Montenegro.

6. Serbia.

The German government's official labour market guidance confirms that this access is open regardless of the applicant's professional background or academic credentials, making it one of the more accessible pathways into the German workforce available to non-EU nationals.

Key restriction under the Western Balkans Regulation

Despite the broad access the regulation offers, there is one significant limitation. Unlike nationals from a separate group of countries, Western Balkans citizens cannot be posted to Germany for employment purposes.

Posting refers to an arrangement where a worker based abroad is sent to Germany temporarily by their employer.

That posting privilege is instead reserved for nationals of Andorra, Australia, Israel, Japan, Canada, the Republic of Korea, Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America, as set out under Section 26 (1) of the BeschV.

These nationals are treated differently in that respect, even though Western Balkans citizens have the advantage of qualification-free labour market access.

Germany: What this means for work seekers

For citizens of the six listed countries, the Western Balkans Regulation removes one of the most common barriers to working in Germany, namely the requirement to have qualifications that are formally recognised under German standards.

This makes Germany a realistic destination for workers across a range of sectors, not only those with university degrees or certified vocational training.

However, interested individuals should note that other immigration and employment conditions may still apply, and the regulation does not override all requirements associated with working legally in Germany.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had listed six categories of people who can apply for citizenship without paying the fee.

People eligible to get German PR faster

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had shared four categories of foreigners who can get its permanent residence faster.

The guidance, which applies to skilled workers already living and working in Germany on temporary residence permits, explains how eligible applicants can apply for permanent residence under Section 18c of the Residence Act (AufenthG).

A settlement permit allows holders to live and work in Germany without restrictions, whether as an employee or as a self-employed person, and also extends those rights to family members.

Source: Legit.ng