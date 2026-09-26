Kizz Daniel has disclosed that losing his mother this year forced him to step away from music

The singer said his break was not because of an album, as some fans had assumed, but because he needed time after the painful loss

Despite grieving his mother, Kizz Daniel said he has chosen to keep moving for the sake of his family

Afrobeats singer Kizz Daniel has opened up about the painful loss of his mother and how her death affected his music career.

The singer made the emotional disclosure on Friday while responding to a fan who questioned his absence from the music scene.

A fan had assumed that Kizz Daniel’s absence was linked to an album, but the singer quickly corrected the impression.

Kizz Daniel discloses that he lost his mother this year. Photos: @kizzdaniel/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to him, his decision to pause was directly connected to the death of his mother.

“I paused for my Mom not an album … Lost her this year,” Kizz Daniel wrote on X.

The short statement offered fans a glimpse into the personal struggle behind his relatively quiet year.

For an artiste accustomed to entertaining audiences with hit songs, stepping away from the spotlight appears to have been necessary as he dealt with the loss of his mother.

Kizz Daniel chooses to keep moving

While acknowledging the pain, the singer said he knows he has to continue with life and his responsibilities.

“But I gotta keep moving for the rest of the family,” he added.

Kizz Daniel also apologised to his fans for his late return to the music scene this year.

The singer, whose catalogue includes popular songs such as ‘Buga’, ‘Woju’ and ‘Twe Twe’, had been relatively quiet, leaving some fans wondering if he was preparing a major project.

Read Kizz Daniel's post announcing his mother's death here:

Kizz Daniel says he has chosen to keep moving for the sake of his family. Photo: @kizzdaniel/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel tags Olamide godfather of music

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Kizz Daniel shared top names in the Nigerian music industry and praised their contributions.

His statement was spurred by a fan who said Olamide was among the singers who paved the way for him.

The Buga crooner also said he would tell the story of how Phyno, Don Jazzy, and Olamide helped his career.

Source: Legit.ng