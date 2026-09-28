Alalade Goodness graduated from Osun State University on 23 September 2026 with a degree in Animal Science

She earned the Best Graduating Student title across her department, faculty, and college, showcasing her awards

Alongside her studies, she ran a business and gained hands-on experience in poultry production and research

Alalade Goodness, a fresh Animal Science graduate of Osun State University, is celebrating more than just a degree after being named the Best Graduating Student in her department, faculty, and college.

The Osun State University student officially completed her Bachelor of Agriculture in Animal Science on 23 September 2026, sharing the news on LinkedIn alongside a heartfelt reflection on her university journey.

Osun State University Student Who Has Business Bags First Class, Emerges Best in Faculty

Source: Getty Images

UNIOSUN student who ran business bags first class

What makes Goodness's story stand out is how much she built outside the lecture hall while maintaining the academic standards that earned her top honours.

During her time at university, she founded Hay_Jay_Scents, her own business, and accumulated hands-on experience in poultry production. She also carried out research on consumer preference for rabbit meat and took on roles in student leadership throughout her undergraduate years.

Writing about the experience, she noted that university had shown her that growth extends well beyond the classroom, pointing to practicals, industrial training, friendships, and personal challenges as equally formative parts of her education.

UNIOSUN first-class degree shares ambition

Rather than resting on her achievement, Goodness used her graduation post to signal that she is already looking ahead.

She expressed a clear interest in deepening her expertise in animal breeding, genetics, nutrition, research, and agricultural development, and stated that she is open to opportunities, collaborations, and conversations that will help her contribute and grow in the field.

Her LinkedIn post drew warm congratulations from her network on LinkedIn.

Peace Oluwadarasimi said:

"Congratulations 🎊 Alalade Goodness. The sky is the starting point!"

Faith Olotu said:

"This is amazinggg!! 🎉 Alalade Goodness Congratulations..."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng