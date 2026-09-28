Kazim Adeoti’s first wife speaks after his Canada trip to surprise Mercy Aigbe

Funsho Adeoti, first wife of filmmaker Kazim Adeoti, broke her silence on social media with a pointed message about self-love

Her post surfaced days after Kazim surprised his second wife, Mercy Aigbe, who had been staying in Canada for weeks

Kazim showed up at Mercy's Canadian home with flowers, and the actress screamed with excitement when she opened the door

Funsho Adeoti, the first wife of Nollywood filmmaker Kazim Adeoti, has taken to social media to share a heartfelt message about self-love, drawing attention given the timing of her post.

Funsho's message appeared on her page just days after her husband made headlines for flying to Canada to surprise his second wife, actress Mercy Aigbe, who had been spending time abroad with her son, Juwon Gentry, for several weeks.

Kazim Adeoti’s first wife posts emotional message after Mercy Aigbe’s Canada surprise. Credit: Funsho Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe

Source: Instagram

What Funsho Adeoti Said

In her post, Funsho emphasised the importance of valuing oneself and maintaining personal boundaries.

She encouraged her followers to recognise their worth and guard their peace, reminding them that they are deserving of the same energy they pour into others.

"Self-love is so important in life. Learn to appreciate yourself, protect your peace, know your worth. You deserve the same love, kindness, and respect that you freely give to others," she wrote.

While Funsho did not mention anyone by name or reference any specific event, the timing of the post sparked considerable discussion online given the circumstances surrounding her husband's romantic gesture to Aigbe.

Kazim Adeoti surprises Mercy Aigbe in Canada

In a video that quickly went viral, Kazim was seen standing at Mercy's door in Canada, holding a bouquet of flowers.

When Mercy opened the door and found him standing there, she let out a loud scream of surprise before jumping into his arms, visibly overwhelmed with joy.

Kazim Adeoti’s first wife shares new message amid attention on his Canada visit to Mercy Aigbe. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared on Mercy Aigbe's social media page, showed a warm and affectionate reunion between the couple, with fans reacting strongly to the gesture.

Mercy had been away from Nigeria for a number of weeks before her husband made the transatlantic trip to see her, a move that many described as deeply romantic.

The contrast between Kazim's public display of affection towards Mercy and Funsho's subsequent post about self-worth has not gone unnoticed by observers, with many drawing their own conclusions about the message she intended to send.

See the Instagram post made by Kazim Adeoti’s first wife:

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng