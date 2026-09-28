Separate videos of Apostle Joshua Selman and Apostle Arome Osayi circulated on X on September 28, 2026, showing the two men preaching starkly different priorities

Osayi urged Nigerians to embrace their national calling of prayer and revival, while Selman challenged the church's attitude toward business and practical effort

The contrasting clips left many Nigerian Christians questioning which path to follow, triggering a wave of debate online

Two of Nigeria's most respected apostolic voices found themselves on opposite ends of a fierce online conversation after separate sermon clips went viral on X on September 28, 2026.

In one clip, Apostle Arome Osayi of the Remnant Christian Network addressed his congregation on Nigeria's spiritual identity, arguing that the nation carries a divine mandate as a missionary and prayer powerhouse.

Joshua Selman and Arome Osayi draw attention with different teachings on faith, prayer, business and progress. Photo: apostle_joshuaselman/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

He pushed back against comparisons to industrialised nations, stating that different countries carry different callings before God.

"The next time you hear somebody showing what the Chinese are doing, they are making engines, and then showing what Nigerians are doing, we are praying — you don't understand that nations have callings," Osayi said.

"Our calling as a nation is revival. God wants to generate something from here that he will export to the nations of the world."

Apostle Arome Osayi also warned that spiritual blindness was the root of Nigeria's challenges, adding:

"We are not seeing beyond the Naira, we are not seeing beyond Aso Rock, that's why we cannot discern that these are the days that our ancestors spoke about."

Apostle Joshua Selman challenges the church's worldview

Apostle Joshua Selman's clip, drawn from his September Miracle Service on Sunday, September 27, 2026, took a sharply different angle.

Apostle Selman, founder of Eternity Network International and the Koinonia gatherings, directed his message at what he described as a damaging theology that discourages Christians from engaging in business and societal matters.

"Pastors are praying for people every week to get jobs. Question: where are the jobs? And where will they come from?" he said.

"The person whose mandate and orientation is to build the business that makes that prophecy come to pass, his vision has been killed by the mentality of his pastor."

The televangelist went further, saying:

"Africa is where it is today because the church has largely contributed to shaping a poisonous worldview — not to be involved in matters of society."

Watch both Apostles Joshua Selman and Arome Osayi’s contrasting messages in the X post below:

Nigerians react to the viral clips of Apostle Joshua Selman and Apostle Arome Osayi

The contrasting messages sent social media users into a spin, with many struggling to reconcile what the two men preached.

@Daygenius wrote:

"Two pastors preaching opposite messages. Who person wan follow like this. Should I continue to speak in tongues or focus on building businesses."

@Vidda_codm responded:

"Follow none bro. Read your bible and understand the word of God. Don't also neglect the works of your hand."

@IfeanyiBenniso2 commented:

"Make we dey talk truth abeg..na Selman I agree with...prayer without work is nonsense..when God says I will bless the works of thy hands..same bible said there is no food for Lazy man...case closed."

@tobiloba_uno offered a broader take:

"One is in Nigeria telling us the real truth. The other is in the U.S feeding people with hope. In summary, a working system and an iota of hope would make a big difference."

@xyzabtrey added:

"We can have many Jobs and still fulfill our calling as a nation, first revival, then the machines, the technologies, the innovations, if you are not revived you can't be refined."

Many commenters settled on a middle ground, insisting that prayer and practical effort are not in competition but that discernment remains key when two trusted teachers appear to pull in different directions.

Joshua Selman and Arome Osayi become subjects of online debate over faith, prayer and the pursuit of progress. Photo: apostle_joshuaselman/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Apostle Arome Osayi takes action amid backlash over viral sermon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Arome Osayi faced backlash after his sermon about Nigeria’s national calling and spiritual revival went viral on social media.

VeryDarkMan and Solomon Buchi criticised different aspects of his message, questioning the role of religion in Nigeria’s development and moral conduct.

Amid the growing criticism, Arome Osayi took swift action by disabling comments on his social media page.

Source: Legit.ng