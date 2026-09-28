The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the Super Eagles landed in Bissau on a chartered flight at 8:07 PM Nigerian time

NFF acting general secretary Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme urged the squad to claim all three points away from home

Head coach Eric Chelle and captain Wilfred Ndidi will speak to the media before the team's training session at the stadium

Nigeria's Super Eagles have touched down in Guinea-Bissau ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture, with the Nigeria Football Federation confirming the squad's arrival on Monday.

The team flew into Aeroporto Internacional Osvaldo Vieira aboard a chartered Bombardier CRJ900, landing at 8:07 PM Nigerian time.

Super Eagles land in Bissau for crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

Officials from the Nigerian consulate, the Guinea-Bissau Football Federation, and Nigerians living in the country were at the airport to receive the delegation.

Eagles prepare for crucial AFCON qualifier

The Super Eagles will hold a single training session at Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro before Tuesday's match. Head coach Eric Chelle and captain Wilfred Ndidi are scheduled to speak to reporters ahead of the session.

NFF acting general secretary Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme addressed the squad on arrival, urging them to secure maximum points.

"We were here for a similar AFCON qualifying match three years ago, and we won by a lone goal. Victory is crucial on Tuesday, and I believe you will give your all for the three points as you did three years ago, and as you did on Friday against Madagascar in Uyo," he said.

Ikpeme also warned against underestimating the hosts, pointing to Guinea-Bissau's resilience at previous tournaments.

"Our focus and concentration must be one hundred percent for the entire 90 minutes, because Guinea Bissau is a very strong team in every way you look at it. We played them at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and we needed all our strength and diligence to win. The team is not one that we can take for granted," he added.

What comes after Guinea-Bissau

As noted by CAF, should the Eagles win on Tuesday, they would move clear at the top of their qualifying group. The qualifier is not the only fixture on the horizon, however.

After the match in Bissau, Nigeria are scheduled to face Russia in an international friendly, for which Chelle has named a largely different squad from the one currently in Guinea-Bissau.

CAF appoints Ethiopian referee

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF appointed Ethiopian official Tewodros Mitiku as the centre referee for the Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria match.

Mitiku will be supported by his compatriots. He had previously been assigned to a Nigerian match in 2024, but was replaced before the game.

Source: Legit.ng