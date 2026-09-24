Rita Edochie publicly backed Peter Obi and Kwankwaso for the January 2027 election, officially launching her campaign for the NDC

The veteran actress fired shots at APC supporters, making a bold claim about their true motivations

Fans flooded the comments section to react to her political declaration, as many of them agreed with her decision

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has made her political allegiance crystal clear ahead of the 2027 general elections, throwing her weight firmly behind Peter Obi and his running mate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) platform.

The actress took to social media on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, to announce that she was officially kicking off her campaign for the duo, urging Nigerians to dust off their Permanent Voter Cards and back what she described as "capacity."

Reactions as Rita Edochie declares support for Peter Obi, fires at APC supporters. Photo credit@ritaedcochie/@petergregoryobi

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie's message to APC supporters

Edochie did not hold back in her message to those backing the ruling All Progressives Congress, making a pointed claim about their character. In her words:

"IF YOU ARE SUPPORTING APC, IT MEANS YOU ARE JUST AFTER YOUR POCKETS NOT FOR THE BETTERMENT OF OUR COUNTRY NIGERIA."

The actress went further to call on Nigerians to reject vote buying, political thuggery, and the snatching of electoral mandates, insisting that a better Nigeria remains possible if citizens speak out against wrongdoing.

Rita Edochie sends memo to APC supporters ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit@ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Campaign message for January 2027

Edochie framed her campaign push as a message of love, appealing directly to parents and their sense of responsibility towards their children's futures. She urged followers to vote for Peter Gregory Obi, whom she referred to as "Okwute," describing him as the "incoming President of Nigeria."

Here is the Instagram video of the veteran actress speaking about Peter Obi:

Her post drew a wave of support from fans who praised her for consistently taking what they considered principled public stances.

@bae77198 commented:

"This mama always at the good side. Mother"

@lindydesigns88 reacted:

"I have not seen this woman on wrong side, always at the right side"

@emeka_legacy78 wrote:

"A good mother always want the best for her children, Rita I U"

@chimanwablack shared:

"New Nigeria is possible."

@realucheebere said:

"Na sooo, His Excellency Peter Obi or nobody"

Laide Olabanji throws weight behind Peter Obi

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Laide Olabanji publicly declared his support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election. In a video on Instagram, the actor drew comparisons between past Nigerian leaders and issued a pointed warning to a sitting political figure.

Olabanji’s comments sparked reactions from fans, with many praising him for speaking openly on a sensitive political issue. His remarks also drew attention online as Nigerians continue to discuss the upcoming election.

Source: Legit.ng