Davido's manager, Asa Asika, described the singer as probably the most influential Nigerian under 40, citing his massive social media presence

Asika revealed that major brands actively seek Davido out, with some even funding his music videos just to be associated with his reach

The manager disclosed that Davido has secured long-term brand deals, including a 10-year partnership with a Chinese phone company

Davido's manager, Asa Asika, has made a bold claim about the singer's cultural and commercial weight, placing him above virtually every other young Nigerian in terms of influence.

Speaking candidly about his client, Asika said Davido holds a level of public sway that few people his age can match.

Davido's manager shares how brands fight to have him on their projects. Credit: davido.

Source: Instagram

"Davido is probably the most influential person from Nigeria below the age of 40, in my opinion," he said, adding that on social media specifically, the singer ranks as "probably the most followed artist on almost every social media platform," with "no argument."

Asika admitted he often teases the singer about the sheer scale of his reach. "You do know you're kind of like the president of Nigeria," he recalled telling Davido.

How Davido survives controversies

One of the more striking observations Asika shared was about Davido's remarkable ability to weather public controversies that would have permanently damaged other celebrities.

"There are some things I've seen Davido do and be like, if someone else did this, they would never ever get back from this. Sometimes I'm like, yeah, it's over. I don't know how we're going to bounce back from this. And everybody wakes up tomorrow morning and they're like, yeah, nothing happened," he said.

Brands line up to work with Davido

Asika also lifted the curtain on just how commercially valuable his client has become. He described Davido as "a walking billboard," noting that brand enquiries flow in constantly. "I have emails from brands being like, I just want Davido to like hold this bottle for 20 minutes or put in his video," he said.

Beyond simple endorsements, some brands have gone as far as co-funding Davido's music videos purely for the exposure that comes with being linked to the star. "I haven't paid for music videos with our own money in ages," Asika revealed.

He noted that Davido is selective about which partnerships he accepts, favouring deals that feel organic. Among the collaborations he highlighted were tie-ups with Martell, Puma, and a Chinese phone manufacturer that signed a 10-year deal with the singer, despite the fact that Davido does not personally use the brand's handsets.

Davido's manager claims he is probably the most influential person under 40. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

The result of that particular deal has been Davido's image appearing on major billboards across several African capital cities, including Abidjan, Mauritius and Tanzania.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido made headlines over his reaction as Ghana President John Mahama introduced himself during a UNGA address.

The video of Davido's manager speaking about his influence is below:

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after disclosing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 to September 21, 2026, but did not disclose what he spent the huge amount on.

Source: Legit.ng