Anita Joseph has addressed the controversy involving her ex-husband MC Fish and his new partner, Gbemi

The actress clarified that a cryptic post she shared was not aimed at Gbemi, despite speculation online

Anita hinted that she could say much more but chose to hold back, crediting her new life in Christ for helping her respond differently

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has finally spoken about the recent exchange involving her ex-husband, MC Fish, and his new partner, Gbemi.

The drama began after Gbemi reportedly commented on one of Anita’s posts, suggesting that the actress still missed her former husband while reminding her that MC Fish now belongs to her.

Anita Joseph addresses the controversy involving her ex-husband, MC Fish, and his new partner, Gbemi. Photos: @realanitajoseph/IG.

Source: Instagram

Anita clears the air

Following the comment, Anita shared a cryptic message about God and the future, leading some people to believe she was responding to Gbemi.

However, the actress has now clarified that the post was not directed at her ex-husband’s partner.

Anita expressed frustration that even her ordinary social media captions can quickly become subjects of blog reports.

In her latest message, Anita reflected on how much her approach to such situations has changed.

She said she was grateful for her new lifestyle in Christ, suggesting that the Anita of the past might have responded more directly.

According to the actress, she would previously have prepared her ring light and possibly turned the situation into a full-blown social media episode.

This time, however, she said she did not want to respond to Gbemi.

Still, Anita appeared to leave the door slightly open when she hinted that there were certain things she knew but could not repeat.

Read the Instagram post of Anita Joseph about MC Fish's post here:

Reactions trail Anita Joseph's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@nkechiblessingsunday stated:

"Na dem Dey with leftover?still dem no gree rest…Congratulations on the new branch Biko"

@rosesempire.clothing shared:

"The mother that mothered their mother still looking 10/10 kpichikum"

@_anastasia_chinenye noted:

"Ignore them abeg, keep securing the bag and let them keep crying even with all your kids you still fine, come set, person born one be like leftover with bend bend ynash omo abeg leave those two ozour just da go different trips abeg"

Anita Joseph clarifies that a cryptic post she shared was not aimed at Gbemi, despite speculation online. Photo: @therealanitajoseph/IG.

Source: Instagram

Anita Joseph under fire for defending May Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Anita Joseph faced online backlash after congratulating May Edochie on the launch of her cosmetics line, Qm Beauty Cosmetics, on Amazon.

A troll mocked her for “making noise” over what they considered a minor achievement, prompting Anita Joseph to clap back with a fiery response.

Her defence of May Edochie quickly drew praise from fans, who applauded her loyalty and unwavering support.

Source: Legit.ng