Apostle Tom Samson, founder of Christ Royal Family International Church, announced the sudden passing of his wife on Thursday, September 24, 2026

The cleric had just celebrated 34 years of marriage with his wife before her unexpected death

Members of Christ Royal Family International Church and well-wishers flooded social media with heartfelt condolences for their pastor

Apostle Tom Samson, the founder of Christ Royal Family International Church, has announced the death of his wife in a deeply emotional Facebook post that has moved members of his congregation and the wider Christian community.

The announcement, made on Thursday, 24 September 2026, was shared via the church's official page under the name Christ Royal Family Int'l Church and on the cleric's Facebook page.

Reactions as Apostle Tom Samson loses wife, announces her passing with heavy heart. Photo credit@tomsamson

Source: Instagram

In the post, the church described the loss as sudden, noting that her departure had "left a deep void in our hearts."

The tribute read:

"With a heavy heart and gratitude to God Almighty, we announce the sudden passing away of our beloved mother in the Lord, Apostle Lanre Samson. Her departure has left a deep void in our hearts, but we are comforted by the beautiful memories she left behind and the love she shared with us. We thank God for the life she lived, the lives she touched, and the legacy of faith and love she left behind. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Apostle Tom Samson's post about wife elicits reactions. Photo credit@tomsamson

Source: Instagram

Apostle Tom Samson's 34-year marriage

The loss carries particular weight given that Apostle Tom Samson had recently marked 34 years of marriage with his late wife on September 18, 2026, making her passing all the more painful for those close to the family.

Here is the Facebook post made by the cleric about the sad news:

Condolences pour in for the cleric

The news quickly drew an outpouring of grief from church members and followers across social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Samson Ocholi wrote: "Oh! Oh! Mummy Royal!"

Emmanuel Philips commented:

"Father you know all things, may the almighty comfort your hearts in Jesus name"

Utoh Chijioke shared:

"My deepest and most heartfelt condolences to you, your family and my self and Christ royal family international church at large, mummy ran her race with grace, faith, and boundless love. May the Lord comfort our heart, uphold us with His peace, and grant her eternal rest"

Edwin Samuel wrote:

"Rest in peace mummy"

Oluranti Olutoyin reacted:

"Ahh! This is sad, unbelievable!!! May the Lord console and be with Daddy and the entire family."

Clemspreacher Akibor commented:

"So sorry. Accept our condolences. More grace and strength sir"

Iheanyichukwu Ekeleme Ekwuribe wrote:

"Daddy, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved wife and our beloved mummy royal. I am deeply saddened by this painful news, and my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. May the Lord comfort you, strengthen you, and uphold you with His grace."

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Source: Legit.ng